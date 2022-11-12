Sierra Boggess is making a splash at Cadogan Hall

Back in September, Audra McDonald – the most decorated star in Broadway history – graced the London Palladium with The American Songbook. Now, Fourth Wall Live (FWL) is delighted to welcome another Broadway star to the city: Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, who will appear live in concert in Christmas at the Cadogan Hall.

On playing the Cadogan Hall, Boggess said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to London to make music together at Cadogan Hall! The concert will feature songs that I love to perform, as well as some holiday music to celebrate the season!”

The Broadway star is best-known for originating the lead role of Ariel in Disney’s stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid on Broadway and her multiple appearances as leading lady Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. The former earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and two Broadway.com Audience Award nominations (of which she won one).

Boggess first played Christine in a Las Vegas production of Phantom back in 2006, before trading her white gown for a green tail the following year.

Boggess once again played Christine Daaé in 2010, this time in the brand-new sequel, Love Never Dies, in the West End, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. She returned to the role in 2011 for the 25th anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside her Love Never Dies co-star, Ramin Karimloo. She most recently played Christine in 2013, for a limited six-week engagement, for the Broadway production’s 25th anniversary.

Other notable credits include Les Misérables (US tour and West End), It Shoulda Been You (original Broadway production), and the original cast of School of Rock (Broadway).

The concert comes from Fourth Wall Live, an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. Recent FWL concerts include the aforementioned Audra McDonald and Jeremy Jordan, the latter playing two nights at Theatre Royal Drury Lane back in August. Previous FWL concerts have featured Keala Settle, Matthew Morrison, and Hannah Waddingham.

In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to sold-out audiences at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring the aforementioned Jeremy Jordan alongside the controversial Laura Osnes. Osnes originated the role of Bonnie in the original production in San Diego, later playing the role in Sarasota and on Broadway. Jordan, meanwhile, played Clyde in the latter two destinations.

The concert broke Drury Lane box office records, selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. The concert was live captured for cinematic/streaming distribution, with its release to be announced in due course.

FWL was also a producer of the the stage musical version of Bonnie and Clyde, which ran in the West End earlier this year and will be revived next year, with Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage reprising their roles of the title characters.

Sierra Boggess will play two shows (a matinee and an evening performance) at Cadagon Hall on December 11.