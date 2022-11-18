Adidas presents SPEZIAL F.C. footwear exhibition at Circle Square Manchester

Adidas is hosting a free exhibition of its football-themed footwear throughout the ages at Circle Square Manchester, running and open to the public from November 18 – 27. Displaying the shoes worn by footballing heroes like David Beckham and Edwin van der Ser, Manchester’s Adidas Spezial F.C. exhibition is celebrating the decades worth of Adidas history within the beautiful game.

The exhibition is open daily from 12-8pm, with free admission plus world cup match screenings and exclusive performances from artists including Happy Mondays, Liam Fray, and Confidence Man, in collaboration with venue CANVAS. Just minutes away from campus, this is the perfect post-lecture treat for footballing fans (and coinciding quite seasonably with the FIFA World Cup).

The displays include iconic Adidas shoes like the Samba and the Gazelle, both originally purposed as football training shoes, now reappropriated for mainstream consumption. The displays showcase the history behind these developments – from the pitch to the street, each shoe has a fascinating history behind it.

Walking between the displays you’ll be able to see shoes (literally) star-studded with the signatures of Noel Gallagher, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, and Edwin van der Sar. In the centre of the exhibition, world-cup footballs are lined chronologically, from the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, through to the present day. The exhibition also features unreleased 2023 shoe samples plus END. Clothing collaborations.

The exhibition is free, but donations to the Manchester Young Community Champions Charity are welcome. MYCC is a non-profit organisation supporting young children in Manchester through sporting activities. The charity has given children the platform to make new friends, express themselves, and engage with their local communities.

So, if you’ve reached an afternoon and find yourself wandering aimlessly up and down Oxford Road, why not pop into this free exhibition? One thing is for sure, I’ve never seen so many shoes behind glass cases in the same place at once. It’s a treat for football and fashion fans in Manchester and not one to miss!