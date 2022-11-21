UoM Amnesty International calls upon University to cut ties with Lethal Autonomous Weapons

The University of Manchester (UoM) Amnesty International has sent a resolution to the Students’ Union (SU), calling on the University to remove its association with Lethal Autonomous Weapons.

The campaign, which started with a banner-making event in the Students’ Union, is linked to a report by Stop Killer Robots, featuring contributions by UNA-UK and Amnesty International.

The report investigated the links between UK universities and companies that develop Lethal Autonomous Weapons (LAWs) – that is, weapons which have the capability to independently locate and destroy targets.

UoM Amnesty International has now proposed a resolution to the SU that will be voted on in February, if it reaches 50 votes on the SUggestions site. Their resolution is to make the SU “ask the University to take a firmer stance against it [LAWs].”

The resolution states, “LAWS are controversial weapons with no clear legal status, and we believe there is no place for them at any university”.

In addition, they would like the SU to sign the “Safe Future for Life Pledge.” This pledge is about removing and actively participating against LAWs.