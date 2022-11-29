HOME steals Christmas

There’s no Christmas story quite like. Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You’ve read the book. You’ve watched the film. You might have even seen the musical. But have you come across the sequel?

Who’s Holiday! is an adults-only comedy that tells the story of an adult Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch – and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

“You saw her last when she was just two,

Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who.

Pull up a seat and fill up your cup,

‘Cause your favourite little Who is all grown up!”

Based on a book by Matthew Lombardo, it premiered off-Broadway a few years back, and now it is set to have its European premiere in Manchester, followed by a stint in London.

Whilst the premiere starred a cisgender woman as Cindy Lou Who, it has been transformed into a drag comedy for UK audiences. After all, it is co-produced by TuckShop, the electric company behind successful drag shows such as Death Drop and its upcoming sequel, Death Drop: Back in the Habit.

Who’s Holiday! stars Miz Cracker, who placed fifth on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was the runner-up on the fifth season of All Stars. She recently performed at Drag Fest – which, like Who’s Holiday!, visited both Manchester and London.

The parody musical’s premiere is timely, given the upcoming horror parody of the iconic children’s book: The Mean One. A Christmas slasher, it follows the eponymous character as he goes on a murderous rampage in a sleepy mountain town during the holiday season. As if the Grinch wasn’t already scary enough…

Fortunately, Who’s Holiday!, though intent on ruining your childhood, aims to humour, not horrify, you.

Who’s Holiday! has its European Premiere at HOME (Theatre 1) from November 30 to December 1, before transferring to Southwark Playhouse (Borough – The Large) for a month-long residency, from December 7 to January 7.