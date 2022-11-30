Octagon is visited by three ghosts

Octagon, a wonderful theatre over in Bolton, is getting into the Christmas spirit with a brand-new adaptation of one of the most notable Christmas stories of all time: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, tight-fisted Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart. However, that night he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey of yuletides past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it’s too late?”

Octagon is a producing theatre – that’s to say, it ‘manufactures’ its own shows in-house, rather than hosting touring shows from other production companies. The theatre produces eight or nine professional theatre productions each year in its Main Auditorium. Most noticeably, it recently produced the world premiere of The Book Thief, which received rave reviews.

Whilst it has began to specialise in producing American drama, including works by Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams, it is now honouring our national heritage with a Dickens adaptation.

This brand-new stage adaptation comes from the writers of the Octagon’s 2019 festive production, Treasure Island. It features toe-tapping live music, festive fun, and a good splash of magic. This heart-warming and uplifting tale of redemption is the perfect festive treat.

A Christmas Carol began its run at Octagon on November 17 2022, and it plays there until January 14 2023 – a whopping two-month run! There’s a load of school-friendly 10:15am shows.