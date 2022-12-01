Storyhouse is frozen

Following the success of the world premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife, Storyhouse aims to wow audiences once again, this time with a Storyhouse Originals production.

The Snow Queen is based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale of the same name (Danish: Snedronningen). Though one of the lesser-known stories in the fairy tale canon, it inspired one of the most famous fairy tale movies of all time: Disney’s Frozen.

This version, however, is closer to the original. As I recently explained in my reviews of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty, straightforward adaptations of classic stories are kind of boring. However, beyond the title, few people are familiar with story of The Snow Queen, so this adaptation will be a bewitching introduction to the tantalising tale for many.

“Adventure to the mystical, frozen north in this unforgettable tale that celebrates the power of family and friendship. Join little Gerda on her epic journey through the seasons to save her best friend Cei from the icy clutches of The Snow Queen, meeting pouting princes and tap-dancing reindeers along the way!”

An hilarious and joyous adaptation of the classic children’s tale, this is sure to be a magical experience for the whole family – so wrap up warm and venture into the wild Northern city of Chester.

The Snow Queen runs at Storyhouse from December 10 to January 15.