University Watch November: What’s going on around the UK?

University of Stirling SU goes vegan

The University of Stirling’s Students’ Union has voted to provide only vegan food by 2025.

In an attempt to tackle the climate crisis, the Union will transition to 50% plant-based food by September 2023, and fully by 2025, making it the first UK Students’ Union to do so.

The move has been praised by activists such as George Monbiot. However, the move could be overturned in a future meeting as only 127 members attended the vote at the Union.

Durham University announces new Chancellor

Dr Fiona Hill will be the fifth Chancellor of Durham University.

Dr Hill grew up in County Durham, and has spent a large part of her career serving as a presidential advisor.

She served in a range of positions under three consecutive administrations: Bush, Obama, and Trump.

Dr Hill stated that she was “very much looking forward to becoming more involved in University life”, and in the place, where her family have “deep roots”, and where she spent her “formative years”.

Northumbria University awarded UK University of the Year 2022 at Times Higher Education Awards

The Times Higher Education Awards have named Northumbria University the University of the Year for 2022.

The University moved up 27 places to 23rd in the UK, a rise from 80th in 2008.

The University was praised for its ambition, “rigour and effectiveness” in achieving this ambition. In particular, it was singled out for its active involvement with the city of Newcastle and the surrounding region.

Professor Andy Long, vice-chancellor of the University, said that “to go on and win [the award] is a true milestone in the University’s history”, citing “the dedication of everyone at the University”.