  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • University Watch November: What’s going on around the UK?
jacobhartley
1st December 2022

University Watch November: What’s going on around the UK?

A round-up of some of the big news from other Universities in the UK this November
University Watch November: What’s going on around the UK?
Durham University Photo: Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Perrier @Flickr

University of Stirling SU goes vegan

The University of Stirling’s Students’ Union has voted to provide only vegan food by 2025.

In an attempt to tackle the climate crisis, the Union will transition to 50% plant-based food by September 2023, and fully by 2025, making it the first UK Students’ Union to do so.

The move has been praised by activists such as George Monbiot. However, the move could be overturned in a future meeting as only 127 members attended the vote at the Union.

Durham University announces new Chancellor 

Dr Fiona Hill will be the fifth Chancellor of Durham University.

Dr Hill grew up in County Durham, and has spent a large part of her career serving as a presidential advisor.

She served in a range of positions under three consecutive administrations: Bush, Obama, and Trump.

Dr Hill stated that she was “very much looking forward to becoming more involved in University life”, and in the place, where her family have “deep roots”, and where she spent her “formative years”.

Northumbria University awarded UK University of the Year 2022 at Times Higher Education Awards

The Times Higher Education Awards have named Northumbria University the University of the Year for 2022.

The University moved up 27 places to 23rd in the UK, a rise from 80th in 2008.

The University was praised for its ambition, “rigour and effectiveness” in achieving this ambition. In particular, it was singled out for its active involvement with the city of Newcastle and the surrounding region.

Professor Andy Long, vice-chancellor of the University, said that “to go on and win [the award] is a true milestone in the University’s history”, citing “the dedication of everyone at the University”.

Jacob Hartley

Jacob Hartley

More Coverage

Series of ‘teach-outs’ kick off first two days of UCU strikes

Series of ‘teach-outs’ kick off first two days of UCU strikes

The first two days of UCU strikes saw teach-outs on topics including freedom in Iran, industrial action, and alternatives to capitalism
“Come and join us” says Jo Grady at UCU strikes

“Come and join us” says Jo Grady at UCU strikes

The General Secretary of the UCU spoke to picketers on the first day of strike action
Christopher Jackson leaves the University of Manchester following racism row

Christopher Jackson leaves the University of Manchester following racism row

Christopher Jackson has left the University of Manchester after a row with Vice-President Martin Schröder over “institutional racism”
UNISON announces re-ballot over discontent with August pay-award

UNISON announces re-ballot over discontent with August pay-award

UNISON, has announced that it will re ballot all of its members about whether to take industrial action

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap