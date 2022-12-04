Cosy Reading Spots in Manchester perfect for this winter!

With the stress of Mid-terms mostly out of the way for students, there may be a little more time to explore cosy reading spots in and around campus. Taking the afternoon off to peruse a bookshop and cosy up with a delicious hot chocolate really is the perfect way to take the mind off studying. Here are my hidden gems when it comes to cosy reading spots!

Slightly off campus, but only a short walk or bus ride away, Didsbury Village Bookshop is like no other Bookshop I have been to! Lined with Penguin Orange classics, Folio editions, and Art History texts, this bookshop lies is nestled at the back of The Art of Tea café.

Not only is the bookshop beautifully arranged and packed to the brim, but it’s also home to a huge variety of classical texts that would suit anyone. Stumbling across the bookshop myself with a friend, I was so surprised to see a variety of texts preserved so well over time. Plus, once you’ve picked a book from the store, you’re welcome to read in the gorgeous adjoining café!

Next, a little closer to Fallowfield and campus is Café Bla. Located in Withington, Café Bla fills up quickly so be sure to get there in the morning for a guaranteed spot. Withington perhaps being an unexplored location by freshers, Café Bla is a hidden beauty when it comes to reading spots.

Hosting its own mini book library at the back of the café, its cheap drinks prices beat Fallowfield’s Costa any day of the week. Combined with its vintage decoration and fireplace, Café Bla is perfect for a relaxed afternoon reading.

Now we have all heard of Blackwell’s bookstore on campus, and as an English Student, I have certainly spent a lot of my time there! But have you heard of the Whitworth Art Gallery Café?

Being a lesser-known study or reading spot, with its huge glass windows and fantastic setting overlooking Whitworth Park, this Café is an underrated find. Run by the University’s hospitality team, Whitworth Art Gallery Café is also free entry. Now is the time to take yourself and your book into the gorgeous café and look around the fascinating gallery.

And finally, if you are looking for somewhere in town, Chapter One Books is the place to go! Located just outside Piccadilly Gardens, Chapter One Books is one of the most well-known cafés Manchester has to offer. It certainly does not disappoint with its cosy sofas, antique paintings, and intriguing hot drink selection.

Instead of heading to Café Nero or Starbucks in town, Chapter One Books is the ideal independent business to support and spend your afternoon in. I would recommend the beetroot latte!

So, why not cosy up with something which isn’t a textbook, and head to one of our recommended spots around Manchester!