Stir up a cocktail storm this Feb!

Who doesn’t like a boujee cocktail (or three!) to add some colour to your Winter months? But with the Cost of Living Crisis snipping at our purse strings, those £12 Northern Quarter cocktails might seem a little out of reach.

Valentine’s may have passed, but there’s no better way to keep the spark alive than staying within the comfort of your own home.

If you’re looking for some cheaper options, but still want that touch of class, then read on for our homemade twists on three classic cocktails!

Money Saving Hack: Instead of buying expensive syrup, why not use golden caster sugar? Simply put 100g sugar in a pan, add 50ml of water, and bring to a boil whilst stirring.

Espresso Heart-ini

Ingredients

50ml vodka (or more if you’ve got first-date nerves!)

50ml hot coffee

25ml Kahlua (or a lower-cost alternative: County Cream!)

3 coffee beans

Whipped cream

Method

Chill your glasses with ice. Or, if you’re resisting turning the heating on, your ambient kitchen temperature should be cold enough… brrr.

Cool the sugar syrup, then combine it with ice, vodka, coffee, and Kahlua in your cocktail shaker. Shake well, until the shaker’s as cold as your ex’s heart.

Strain into a glass. Although a martini glass is an obvious choice, feel free to pour it into a wine glass, jug, or a flatmate’s favourite mug – whatever makes you happy!

Top with as much whipped cream as you can handle, and then three coffee beans arranged in the shape of a heart.

Share with your boyfriend, girlfriend, best friend, ex, or whichever tinder match you’ve convinced that you’re a cocktail whiz.

Sex on the Bench (Platts or Whitworth, take your pick)

This cocktail is a Vitamin C sensation bound to get your endorphin levels up and your heart racing! It’s also one of the easiest cocktails to make, so kick back, put on your sunhat, and relax.

Ingredients

50ml vodka

25ml peach schnapps (substitute with flavoured water, if need be)

25ml cranberry juice (also great for UTIs)

25ml pineapple juice

1 orange, sliced into a fan shape

2 cherries, on the side of the glass

Method

Combine all the vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, and pineapple juice in a mixing jug. Add ice and stir.

Split between two glasses and garnish with fruit. Take outside to your nearest park bench, and enjoy in the sun.

Love Island Iced Tea

“I’ve got a text! We’re having vodka and gin and tequila and…”

Now this classic cocktail is not for the faint-hearted! Our take on a ‘Long Island Iced Tea’ will whisk you away to Casa Amor, where the sun always shines and the drinks are always flowing.

Ingredients

25ml vodka (vanilla, if you can get it)

25ml gin

25ml tequila

25ml rum

25ml triple sec

50ml lime juice

250ml coke (offbrand is fine)

Lime, sliced, as a garnish

Method

Combine the vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and triple sec in a jug. Add lime, to taste.

Once done, fill up with coke and ice.

Locate a funnel (the bigger the better!) and pour it down your throat before your next date. You’re welcome!