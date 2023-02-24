jaydarcy
24th February 2023

Will Young sings a song far away from HOME

Song From Far Away, an emotional play starring Will Young, is running at HOME
Photo: Song From Far Away

Whilst he is best-known for winning the inaugural series of Pop Idol, which led to an incredible music career, Will Young is no stranger to the stage. He had his professional stage debut in The Vortex at Manchester’s own Royal Exchange Theatre back in 2007.

His most notable stage credit, however, is his performance of Emcee in Cabaret back in 2013, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. He then starred in a touring production of the musical in 2017, which I was lucky enough to catch.

Now, he’s set to start in a straightforward, one-man play: Song From Far Away.

One crisp winter day in New York, Willem receives a phone call – it’s time to go home.

Home to Amsterdam – to an estranged family and forgotten relationships. As he reflects on his life, unwilling to face the future, he finds himself reaching out to the brother he has lost.

“It was then that I decided to write you these letters.”

Song From Far Away, which had its world premiere at the Old Vic back in 2015, is an unforgettable story and a personal letter to those left behind.

 

Song From Far Away began performances at HOME (Theatre 1) on February 22 and runs until March 11.

