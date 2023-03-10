Track Review: Declan Welsh & The Decadent West – ‘King of My Head’

The Glaswegian band, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West, have recently released their new single, ‘King of My Head’, along with the announcement that their new album will be arriving in September.

Explaining the track to DORK, frontman Declan Welsh said, “The lyrics are about kidding yourself that you’re in control. I’m the ‘King of My Head’, tell me who would rule instead? ‘Cos see when your head’s working against you, you think to yourself sometimes – this is me. I’m doing this. I can stop this. I can think my way out of feeling this way. But the tool you have to fix the problem is the same one that causes it. Like fixing a hole in the wall with a hammer.”

Welsh’s prominent lyrics, lying on the surface of echoing background vocals, reflects this idea, with one voice taking the role of a mind tormented by conflicting thoughts.

Amidst the slick bass work, a fuzzy electronic melody progresses symbiotically with the background vocals, ebbing and flowing as the track requires. These aspects merge nicely, without being overwhelming, to form a tune that shows the great chemistry of the band.

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West demonstrate mastery of the sounds that they work with, understanding how they can be used to complement each other. Elements of the song are reminiscent of the likes of Kasabian, yet are unique enough for the band to hold their own, and capture our attention.

Their next album, 2, will be released on 22 September and, if their new single is anything to go by, it is one that must be put on your radar.

In the meantime, the band will be busy with a series of live shows around the UK. More information about Declan Welsh and The Decadent West can be found here, and you can listen to ‘King Of My Head’ below.