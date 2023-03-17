Let’s cook sustainably

By Hattie Watts
With approximately one-third of all food produced going to waste, we have a major environmental and humanitarian issue on our hands. Food waste contributes to climate change due to the greenhouse gases produced as a result of food production, transportation, and food rot. Making simple changes to the ways we approach food can have a hugely positive effect on our carbon footprints.
Inspired by vegan and low-waste chef, Max La Manna, I wanted to share a few simple tricks that will ensure that you’re making the most out of what you buy. Plus, what could be better to start with than the most wasted fruit…. bananas!
When the daunting brown freckles begin to emerge on your bunch of bananas, everyone’s immediate go-to recipe is banana bread. Who can blame them? It’s easy to make and mouth-wateringly good.
But if you lack the ingredients, the time- or you’re simply bored of banana bread – here are five ways that you can ensure your bananas are being used sustainably.
With your frozen bananas, you can make a vegan version of ice cream that saves you running to the store for some at 10pm.
Nourishing and easy to make, banana chips are a handy snack to keep you going during a long day on campus!
This is one of my favourite breakfasts to make on a lazy Sunday; with only three ingredients, these pancakes are super affordable, easy to make, and insanely tasty!
Not only can banana peel be puréed for baking, or used in smoothies, but their nutritional value makes them extremely beneficial for your skin, teeth, and hair.
There are hundreds of low-waste recipes online, and on social media, with chefs like Max La Manna (Instagram: @maxlamanna) offering simple, appetising dishes. Beneficial to your bills, your bodies, and your world; sustainable cooking is the future.
