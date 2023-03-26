Egg-ceptional Easter bakes

Easter’s just around the corner and there’s no better way to celebrate than by baking some tasty themed treats! You’ve survived the bleak winter months. You’ve survived the unbearable midterms. There is only one way forward: chocolate.

If you’re stuck for ideas or inspiration on what Easter treats to make, here’s a range of easy and mouth-watering recipes that I guarantee will become your go-to bakes!

All of my Easter bakes are inspired by food blogger Jane Dunn, who you may know better as Jane’s Patisserie (@janespatisserie). I have made hundreds of her baking recipes and let me tell you: they NEVER disappoint.

Mini Egg Cookie Bars

My favourite Easter bake is easily her Mini Egg Cookie Bars (they taste as good as they sound!). During lockdown, my sister and I made a despicable number of these beauties, and we alone probably induced the national flour shortage in shops.

If you’re like me and you’re obsessed with Mini Eggs, these are the perfect treat. If Mini Eggs aren’t your favourite (I don’t trust you), then you can easily swap the eggs with other easter chocolate. A mixture of cookie and blondie, you won’t be able to stop yourself from going in for seconds…or thirds! Find the recipe here.

Mini Egg Fudge

Continuing with the Mini Egg theme, Jane’s three-ingredient fudge is TOO EASY to make that you can’t possibly not try it. Once again, the Mini Eggs can be easily replaced by another chocolate.

Put 500g chopped white chocolate and 397g condensed milk into a heavy-based pan, melting on a low heat and stirring frequently. Once melted, leave to cool for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Once cooled, pour 300g crushed Mini Eggs into the mixture and quickly stir. Pour the mixture into a lined tin, and top with 100g of crushed Mini Eggs. Leave the fudge to cool in a fridge for three-four hours. Once set, cut the fudge into small squares, and leave to set in the fridge for another couple of hours. Full recipe here.

Salted Caramel Easter Tart

Another heavenly recipe is Jane’s Patisserie’s Salted Caramel Easter Tart. If you’re looking to show off your baking skills on Easter Sunday, then this is the recipe for you!

This no-bake tart contains a biscuit base, followed by a layer of salted caramel and a chocolate ganache filling. I don’t think it gets much better than that. Stunning to look at and stunning to taste, this tart will blow your family away with only a few simple ingredients! Check out the recipe here.

Easter Chocolate Bark

This final recipe is perfect if you have any leftover Easter chocolate! I end up buying extra Easter chocolate for this recipe because I finish my own at an impressively quick speed…

Easter Chocolate Bark is another super easy recipe that barely has any steps to follow! All you need is milk chocolate, white chocolate, and leftover Easter chocolate.

Line a tray with parchment paper and melt your milk and white chocolate in separate bowls. Pour both chocolates onto the tray and swirl them together to create a pretty effect. Then, let your creative juices flow and decorate your bark with your leftover easter chocolate and whatever other decorations you wish! Set in the fridge for at least an hour and break into pieces. Find the full recipe here.

With a variety of easy and affordable recipes, there is no excuse not to give Easter baking a go this year! If any of these recipes grab your attention, then check out Jane Dunn’s Instagram – she has a whole story highlight dedicated to Easter baking that will inevitably leave you as obsessed as I am with her recipes!