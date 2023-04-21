Review: Nadiya & Kai – Once Upon a Time

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have branched out on their first ever independent UK tour named Once Upon A Time, offering fans a night of family fun, flamboyance, sass, sequins, and spectacles. Their performance looked at their childhood, their past in dancing competitions and world championships, their present passions for fashion and iconic performers, and the potential of their future dancing careers. The Bridgewater Hall had a packed-out audience of dance (especially Latin and ballroom) and Strictly lovers alike.

As with any show, there can be multiple ways in which the dancers approach the theming. For instance, Firedance with Karen and Gorka was based around one narrative set in the Spanish Festival of Fire, whilst others have a more interactive and personal tone. Shockingly, Once Upon A Time took a unique stance, performing elements of their lives and influences, Cinderella-like fairy-tale story pieces, comedically flirtatious banter with the audience (especially one audience member Kai returned to speak with occasionally), and dedicated segments to their family.

At first, this combination felt a little jarring but when you realise that each piece is a new angle of their lives and the history of stories, it pulls itself together perfectly. For instance, you may be surprised to learn that Kai had previously chosen dancing over football or that Nadiya has won a massive five dancing world championships!

From hosting their own Blackpool-themed championship onstage with their ensemble, which the Mancunian couple unsurprisingly won, to channelling the glamorousness of Marilyn Monroe or the swinging charisma of Elvis Presley and Bruno Mars, perfectly accentuated by costume designs and the dynamic use of four panel screens placed behind the dancers. These screens would accentuate the beat along with the lights, show images of far-away places, or display pre-recorded dances, used in sync with or interacting with dancers adding to the immersion.

Choreography was superb with a range of techniques and genres included to show the diversity of the dancers’ skill range. Whether it be synchronised or in canon group segments, the use of props and boxes, fluent leg movements, graceful twirls, and seemingly impossible leaps and lifts. Some of these feats seemed so sophisticated and dangerous yet were performed with ease as the pair placed complete trust in one another, both as a couple and as dance partners. Each performance perfectly matched the songs and their stylings and were flawlessly performed with unbelievable energy.

Another standout aspect of the show had to be the fabulous costume designs, including stunning sequinned pieces, a range of dashing tailcoats and floaty elegant dresses, with Nadiya crediting her own mother, Larysa Bychkova, for her dresses in the show!

I cannot end this review without mentioning singer Tomas Wolstenholme whose voice and charisma shone in every song, but especially in his dreamy acoustic cover of Elvis’ ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. He, like the dancers, busted some moves and dealt with song transitions and mash-ups seamlessly.

The show was received with a several long applauses, audience participation and clap-alongs, and a well-deserved standing ovation.

Once Upon A Time tours the UK until May 7.