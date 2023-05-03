Preview: Saul Adamczewski on a solo return to Manchester’s Night and Day Cafe

Four years on from his last release with cult-villains Fat White Family, and five years on from the ground-breaking, disturbed pop of Insecure Men’s eponymous album, warped genius Saul Adamczewski returns with his latest project. Embarking on the ‘Adventures in Limbo’ tour, this trip around the country will largely consist of smaller venues and acoustic spaces, allowing for just enough proximity so that the singer’s infamous tooth-gap and scowl will be viewable to the entire audience. On his rounds, the songwriter will also visit Manchester’s Northern Quarter stalwart, Night and Day Café, leaving more than enough chance for fanatics of the man’s to catch him in our very own city.

Reportedly more intimate than previous releases, Saul Adamczewski’s new LP – the first to be released in his own name – is ready to rally the cult followers of this estranged messiah. Having been recorded in 2019, Juicy Juice has already described ‘Adventures in Limbo’ as a “future cult classic”, with a limited stock of only 500 vinyl copies to be sold around the country.

Question marks have surrounded the album’s (ironic!) stasis in limbo these past two years, with label troubles and – no doubt – ‘personality’ getting in the way of its release, however those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this tour will be grasping a flickering moment of what is to come. The Juicy Juice label have clearly got an underground hit on their hands.

A true musical nomad, Saul Adamczewski refuses wholeheartedly to be defined, categorised or recognised for his immense talents, however those in the know, who have already fallen in love with his morbid sense of humour and bizzarro pop references, are sure to enjoy what he has to offer.

For those interested in chasing this spectacle of 'patheticism' on the 7th of May at Night and Day Cafe