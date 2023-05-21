jaydarcy
Palace Theatre Manchester offers you the time of your life

Dirty Dancing returns to the Palace Theatre as part of its UK tour, after a smash-hit residency in the West End
Photo: Dirty Dancing

There are few films as iconic as Dirty Dancing so it is of little surprise that its stage musical adaptation has enjoyed astronomical success. The latest adaptation embarked on a UK tour in 2021, selling out theatres whilst we were still in the pandemic. It then took up residency in the West End from January to April 2023.

Now, fresh off the West End, the musical is set to tour the UK once again!

The musical, like the 1987 film, is set in the summer of 1963. 17 year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor. Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The iconic story features the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, and the heart-stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, and an incredible cast of dancers.

I reviewed Dirty Dancing the last time it was in Manchester. I was not born until 1999, thus I did not grow up with the film, though my mothers adores it. Indeed, the theatre was made up mainly of people upwards of 40, and they had the time of their lives…

 

Dirty Dancing begins its UK tour at New Wimbledon Theatre, where it runs from May 25 to 27, before transferring to Palace Theatre Manchester, from May 30 to June 3, and touring the UK until November 18.

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

