Shubbak Festival comes to The Lowry for two Arabian Nights

Shubbak Festival, the UK’s largest celebration of contemporary Arab arts and cultures returns for sensational summer of visual arts, performance, music, literature and much more!

Expanding beyond London with an incredible programme of touring shows, the festival will hit Manchester with two powerful shows heading to The Lowry.

The Lowry Studio

June 30

This one-person show, written and performed by Yasmeen Audisho Ghrawi, explores the personal journey of migration – a collage of fragmented images and anecdotes about displacement, hope, sorrow, joy, and resistance. Stories are spoken, whispered, sung and woven together as the body takes its chances to hold, preserve, resist and crack under the weight and pressure of extremes.

The Quays Theatre

July 1

A portrait of weight and what it means to carry weight, The Power of The Fragile explores a mother-son relationship through the tender integration of worlds, minds, and bodies. Mohamed Toukabri’s choreography unites him with his Mother Mimouna (Latifa) Khamessi live on stage, blurring the borders between bodies and showcasing the unifying power of performance across generations.

Shubbak Festival visits The Lowry (Lowry Studio and Quays Theatre) from June 30 to July 1.