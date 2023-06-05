Skip to main content
jaydarcy
5th June 2023

Shubbak Festival comes to The Lowry for two Arabian Nights

Shubbak Festival, the UK’s largest celebration of contemporary Arab arts and cultures, expands beyond London with two touring shows visiting The Lowry
Categories:
TLDR
Shubbak Festival comes to The Lowry for two Arabian Nights
Photo: Shubbak Festival

Shubbak Festival, the UK’s largest celebration of contemporary Arab arts and cultures returns for sensational summer of visual arts, performance, music, literature and much more!

Expanding beyond London with an incredible programme of touring shows, the festival will hit Manchester with two powerful shows heading to The Lowry.

 

From the Daughter of a Dictator

The Lowry Studio

June 30

Photo: From the Daughter of a Dictator

This one-person show, written and performed by Yasmeen Audisho Ghrawi, explores the personal journey of migration – a collage of fragmented images and anecdotes about displacement, hope, sorrow, joy, and resistance. Stories are spoken, whispered, sung and woven together as the body takes its chances to hold, preserve, resist and crack under the weight and pressure of extremes.

 

The Power of The Fragile

The Quays Theatre

July 1

Photo: The Power of the Fragile

A portrait of weight and what it means to carry weight, The Power of The Fragile explores a mother-son relationship through the tender integration of worlds, minds, and bodies. Mohamed Toukabri’s choreography unites him with his Mother Mimouna (Latifa) Khamessi live on stage, blurring the borders between bodies and showcasing the unifying power of performance across generations.

 

 

Shubbak Festival visits The Lowry (Lowry Studio and Quays Theatre) from June 30 to July 1.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected].

More Coverage

Elvis posthumously achieves his dreams at AO Arena

Elvis posthumously achieves his dreams at AO Arena

Elvis in Concert is back, with the King live on screen with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and special guest Jerry Schilling
Opera House Manchester brings it on home

Opera House Manchester brings it on home

The Commitments, a jukebox musical based on the novel of the same name, is heading to Opera House Manchester – starring local legend Nigel Pivaro
Review: Guys & Dolls

Review: Guys & Dolls

The Bridge Theatre’s Guys & Dolls is an immersive, in-the-round, roaring revival of a Broadway classic
Review: Once on This Island

Review: Once on This Island

Once on This Island is an interesting and intelligent racial reimagining of The Little Mermaid – with gorgeous costumes and majestic lighting but a disappointing set (or lack thereof)

Popular Articles