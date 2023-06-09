Parklife 2023: What to expect from the dance, electronic, and drum and bass stages

Since its conception in Platt Fields Park in 2010, Parklife festival has transformed into a world famous festival with a capacity of 82,500 (now stationed in Heaton Park). With its increased popularity, it has more recently become famous for its huge indie and pop acts, but what often gets forgotten is the festival’s booming and busy dance and electronic music line up. Some of these stages bring together a number of DJs that have been popular with students over the past year, many have performed at Warehouse Project and other venues all over Manchester.

Over the two days, Parklife 2023 hosts a number of stages which bring together some incredible dance acts. Running from just before midday to 11pm, these stages have some incredible DJs that will give you good vibes from the sunny noon till night. Expect soulful house, heavy bass and euphoria.

On Saturday, Worried about Henry is hosting some huge drum and bass names, such as Andy C, A.M.C and Shy FX. Special guests include Crucast, Skepsis and Macky Gee.

The Valley stage hosts the likes of Fred Again.., Skrillex and Peggy Gou alongside some other incredible up and coming dance acts such as Piri and Tarzsa, as well as Radio 1 DJs Annie Mac and Jamz Supernova. On Sunday, The Valley hosts a new array of sets, including ones by The Prodigy and the Chaos in the CBD.

Another stage to get on your schedule is music label Eat Your Own Ears’ stage. The stage will see a host of sets from some DJs blowing up the dance floor at the moment. The stage will feature sets by by NxWorries, Nia Archives and Yung Singh, as well as Jon Hopkins, Overmono and JPEGMAFIA.

Finally, one incredible Sunday stage is Rinse Presents. It will host some of the most exciting names in the dance world right now. With many acts having performed at Warehouse Project last year, 24hr Garage Girls and Girls Don’t Sync take the stage. Later followed by Interplanetary Criminal and Mike Skinner, ending with Salute and 4am Kru.

Parklife 2023 will be jam-packed with some of hottest drum and bass, jungle and dance acts at the moment alongside some classic names. There are also a number of other dance incredible stages like Glitterbox on Saturday, and DnB All Stars and Metropolis on Sunday.

You can check out all the stages and set times and then plan your weekend over on the Parklife website and the Parklife festival 2023 app.