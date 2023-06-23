Skip to main content
alexcooper
23rd June 2023

Preview: Gathering Speed are back with an exciting trans-European project

Cutting edge Manchester promoters are back with a project that seeks to bring bands from Europe to Manchester; first, Berlin post-punkers LIIEK
Photo Credit: Lydia Leerstelle

Off the back of their incredibly successful Party for the People II, which saw the streets of Withington light up, promoters Gathering Speed are back on the 28th June with ‘a night of elegantly destructive, trans-European guitar driven crisis post-punk’ at Manchester’s SOUP.

The local promoters are bringing the ‘infectious, angular and perfect’ Berlin-based LIIEK to the city for their UK debut, in what aims to be the first of many bands from Europe brought to Manchester by them. “What we want to do going forward is a counter-cultural reaction to Factory International, getting bands over from different places in Europe and getting them to play with bands in Manchester, and create a cultural cross-pollination”, says Gathering Speed’s Arthur Arnold. The night in the Northern Quarter is bound to excite and provide a great night out on Wednesday.

Credit: Gathering Speed

The Berlin post-punk three-piece will be joined by Humint, Yossari Baby and Martial Arts, the former of which have been described as carrying a ‘moreish grief’ on their debut album, It’s Bunk. Yossari Baby have just released a debut album of their own on Alphaville Records, and Martial Arts come hot off their performance on Davenport Avenue at the aforementioned Party for the People II, creating a ‘rich cacophony of emotional pop’.

To get tickets to this unique and exciting event are available via Skiddle.

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

Deputy Music Editor for the Mancunion, covering music and gigs in the Manchester area. Once walked past Nick Cave abroad. I’m contactable via Twitter (@alex_cooper25) and Instagram (@ale.xcooper).

