26th June 2023
Andrew McMahon leaves the wild for Gorilla
By Jay Darcy
Andrew McMahon is performing at Gorilla as part of a hotly anticipated world tour
Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter and pianist, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour, following the release of Tilt At The Wind No More, his fourth studio album.
Having landed earlier this year as the artist’s first album for label Nettwerk, the 11-song collection features the Top 40 Alternative Radio hit ‘Stars’, as well as several previously released tracks, including ‘Smoke & Ribbons’, which features backing vocals from his 9-year old daughter, Cecilia (this seems to be quite the trend, with P!nk and Shakira being two of the most notable examples).
Produced by Grammy Award-winner Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo) and Grammy-nominee Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns), Tilt At The Wind No More is a nostalgia-driven record that captures McMahon at a turning point in his life.
Celebrating his 40th birthday and 15th wedding anniversary alongside raising a daughter, working through past traumas in therapy and writing a memoir, the record sees the artist nod to the past whilst simultaneously looking excitedly to the future.
Over the past two decades, McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. The East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist is best known for co-founding pop-punk outfit Something Corporate in 1998, serving as the group’s singer, pianist and songwriter and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s via the albums Leaving Through The Window (2002) and North (2003).
Soon after the group’s hiatus, McMahon resurfaced with the more personal solo project Jack’s Mannequin, finding success with three studio albums, the first of which reached Gold status and the second and third entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200.
In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Having since amassed 325 million streams to date, and performing at cult festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest and Firefly, McMahon has also toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Dashboard Confessional, and one of his idols, Billy Joel.
Andrew McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums across all of his musical projects, received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show Smash, and he released his memoir, Three Pianos, in 2021. In 2006, he also founded the Dear Jack Foundation, after surviving his own battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia (ALL) at the age of 22.
Most recently, McMahon participated in a Grammy U Masterclass as part of SXSW, discussing longevity in the music business with Taylor Hanson, and he will complete an extensive US headline tour this Spring before heading to the UK and Ireland. Tickets are available now here, and full dates and details are below.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness tours the UK from June 27 to July 5, playing Gorilla, Manchester on June 30.
