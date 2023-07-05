Review: Leaves of Glass

Leaves of Glass is a vivid, unsettling drama that brilliantly captures the essence of domestic life, bristling with conflict, tension, and uneasy revelations. Penned by acclaimed playwright Philip Ridley and under the masterful direction of Max Harrison, this play is a formidable examination of family bonds, personal frailty, and the profound implications of the past that bleed into the present.

The four-person ensemble, comprised of Kacey Ainsworth, Katie Bucholz, Ned Costello, and Joseph Potter, delivers a tour de force performance. The setting, East London, 2023, is the canvas on which their characters unfurl – the hardworking Steven, the unsettled Barry, the lonely Liz, and the disillusioned Debbie.

The physical setting by Kit Hinchcliff is deliberately stripped down to a bare minimum. Props are limited to a table, a lamp, a candlestick, a baby monitor, a telephone, a bottle of wine, a carpet, and some fast-food rubbish. These, along with shifts in lighting and sound, are all that are needed to signal the changing landscapes of the story. The minimalist setting only serves to foreground the powerhouse performances that dominate every scene.

The play unfolds not just through dialogues but also through introspective monologues, lending a distinct depth and breadth to the narrative. In these moments of solitude, the characters come into their own, allowing the audience an intimate look into their lives, pasts, and psyches. These monologues are profound, poignant, and strikingly raw.

Leaves of Glass is unafraid in its exploration of life’s darker corners. It boldly tackles themes such as childhood trauma, suicide, domestic abuse, and the relentless grind of being a workaholic. Most palpably, however, it navigates the often-ignored landscape of guilt – the guilt that lurks in the shadows of every action and every spoken word. This exploration is not done lightly. Instead, it probes deeply, peeling back layer after layer to reveal the discomforting truths beneath.

A special mention must be made of the remarkable performances by Ned Costello and Joseph Porter as Steven and Barry, the two brothers at the centre of this maelstrom. Their relationship, once filled with sibling camaraderie, is now rife with accusations and disillusionment. Their characters are meticulously etched and convincingly portrayed, inviting empathy, revulsion, and an uncomfortable recognition in equal measure.

Kacey Ainsworth as Liz, the bereft mother, brings a haunting authenticity to her role. Her loneliness is palpable, and her journey from loss to acceptance is both heartrending and relatable. Katie Bucholz, as the disgruntled Debbie, deftly embodies the struggle of dealing with a partner whose behaviour has become increasingly erratic. Her performance is powerful, her frustrations and fears mirroring the audience’s as the narrative progresses.

The real triumph of Leaves of Glass is its ability to draw the audience into the very heart of its narrative. There’s no stage, per se, just a designated acting area that invites the audience to become part of the story. The proximity to the performers and the intensity of their emotions lends an air of voyeuristic discomfort as the audience is made privy to raw, private conflicts about depression, guilt, and regret. The drama is punctuated by shouting and brawling, heightening the sense of unease and making the audience feel as though they are not mere spectators, but complicit in the unfolding events.

Leaves of Glass is an impressive piece of theatre that will leave you profoundly moved. It pulls back the curtain of the ‘ordinary’ family, exposing a mosaic of memory, manipulation, and heartbreak. It is a domestic archaeology, digging deep into the layers of past trauma and guilt. It is a brave and unflinching portrayal of a family grappling with personal demons and a past that refuses to remain buried. The narratives, which run the gamut from poignant to terrifying, are skilfully rendered by an exceptional cast, making for an intense, emotional, and unforgettable theatrical experience.

If you’re seeking a theatre experience that pushes boundaries, forces introspection, and shakes you out of your comfort zone, then I highly recommend Leaves of Glass. This play is an incisive commentary on the nature of memory, manipulation, and power, offering an unforgettable exploration of the complex dynamics of family relationships and personal struggles. It’s a performance that will linger in your consciousness long after the curtain falls. This is theatre at its most thought-provoking and its most challenging – a truly mesmerising encounter that should not be missed.