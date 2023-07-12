Bring your golden ticket to Palace Theatre Manchester and escape to a world of pure imagination

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the best-known and most-loved stories of all time. A children’s novel, three films, and now a stage musical!

The musical premiered on the West End a decade ago and ran until January 2017, before opening on Broadway in the Spring of that year and running until the following January. That same year, it embarked on its first US tour (2018-2019), embarking on another from 2020 to 2021. It toured Australia from 2019 to 2021 and has had several international productions, but only now is it touring the country that birthed not only the musical but also the original story.

A reworked production, it opened last December at Leeds Playhouse, a producing house which is currently hosting the world premiere of In Dreams.

In case you need reminding of the synopsis…

When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the other winners can’t wait to feast on the sweets of their dreams. But beyond the gates, they discover more than just remarkable edible delights. As they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvellous mind, they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way they arrived…

The score combines the memorable songs from the original 1970s motion picture (such as ‘The Candy Man’ and ‘Pure Imagination’) with new numbers from the multi-award-winning songwriters of Hairspray.

Every ticket is golden – book yours today!

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs at the Palace Theatre Manchester from July 11 to 30 2023 and tours the UK until February 4 2024.