Put a (meat free) wing on it with TiNDLE

If you are like me and are always uninspired for quick and easy dinners, TiNDLE have come in clutch with their new plant-based chicken range. It has been developed with culinary expertise by Michelin-starred dining establishments.

My housemates and I tried three products from the new range for our first picky bits dinner of the summer – here’s the low down!

Starting off with probably our favourite of the items – the wings. With a peppery, crisp coating, these wings were far more flavoursome that your standard, bland meat alternative. Despite being more like chicken tenders, they were the standout item for us, striking a perfect coating to protein ratio.

Using the same breading as the wings, the burgers were equally as satisfying. Tender and succulent, these burgers really gave a realistic chicken bite. Although tasty in burger form, they could also easily be transformed into a wide variety of more elaborate meals such as a chicken parm or a katsu chicken curry.

I’m a firm believer that any dippable food should be used with the sole purpose of shovelling as much sauce into your mouth as possible. TiNDLE’s nuggets crisp up into the perfect vessel for any condiment of your choice. With a meatier texture than most meat-free nuggets, they were incredibly satisfying for how we enjoyed them – on their own. However, just like the burgers, they also make for a very adaptable base of endless dishes such as curry, pasta or fajitas, to add a more satiating bite.

Here’s an easy recipe to spruce up midweek meals using the TiNDLE patty:

Katsu sandwiches

Ingredients

TiNDLE burger patty

¼ green cabbage, shredded

2 slices white bread

Butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, minced

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons vegan oyster sauce

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

Rice wine or white vinegar (optional)

¼ cup vegan Bulldog katsu sauce

Method

Bake the TiNDLE patty in the oven as directed on the packaging

Butter your bread in preparation

For the sauce, in a small bowl combine the garlic and ginger, brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire, vegan oyster sauce, and stir to combine. If a little on the sweet side, add a dash of rice wine or white vinegar.

Douse the TiNDLE burger patty in the sauce once cooked

Assemble the sandwich with the saucy burger patty, shredded cabbage, and vegan mayo

Enjoy!

All of the TiNDLE’s products are all available to buy in your local Morrisons for the perfect base for some quick and easy weekday meals.