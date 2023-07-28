Skip to main content
and
hannahwellock
28th July 2023

Put a (meat free) wing on it with TiNDLE

Up your picky bits dinner this summer with TiNDLE’s newest meat free nuggets
Categories:
TLDR
Put a (meat free) wing on it with TiNDLE
Photo: Hannah Wellock @ The Mancunion

If you are like me and are always uninspired for quick and easy dinners, TiNDLE have come in clutch with their new plant-based chicken range. It has been developed with culinary expertise by Michelin-starred dining establishments.

Photo: Hannah Wellock @ The Mancunion

My housemates and I tried three products from the new range for our first picky bits dinner of the summer – here’s the low down!

Starting off with probably our favourite of the items – the wings. With a peppery, crisp coating, these wings were far more flavoursome that your standard, bland meat alternative. Despite being more like chicken tenders, they were the standout item for us, striking a perfect coating to protein ratio.

Using the same breading as the wings, the burgers were equally as satisfying. Tender and succulent, these burgers really gave a realistic chicken bite. Although tasty in burger form, they could also easily be transformed into a wide variety of more elaborate meals such as a chicken parm or a katsu chicken curry.

I’m a firm believer that any dippable food should be used with the sole purpose of shovelling as much sauce into your mouth as possible. TiNDLE’s nuggets crisp up into the perfect vessel for any condiment of your choice. With a meatier texture than most meat-free nuggets, they were incredibly satisfying for how we enjoyed them – on their own. However, just like the burgers, they also make for a very adaptable base of endless dishes such as curry, pasta or fajitas, to add a more satiating bite.

Here’s an easy recipe to spruce up midweek meals using the TiNDLE patty:

Katsu sandwiches

Ingredients

  • TiNDLE burger patty
  • ¼ green cabbage, shredded
  • 2 slices white bread
  • Butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 inch ginger, minced
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vegan oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
  • Rice wine or white vinegar (optional)
  • ¼ cup vegan Bulldog katsu sauce

Method

  • Bake the TiNDLE patty in the oven as directed on the packaging
  • Butter your bread in preparation
  • For the sauce, in a small bowl combine the garlic and ginger, brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire, vegan oyster sauce, and stir to combine. If a little on the sweet side, add a dash of rice wine or white vinegar.
  • Douse the TiNDLE burger patty in the sauce once cooked
  • Assemble the sandwich with the saucy burger patty, shredded cabbage, and vegan mayo
  • Enjoy!

All of the TiNDLE’s products are all available to buy in your local Morrisons for the perfect base for some quick and easy weekday meals.

Hannah Wellock

Hannah Wellock

More Coverage

Bill’s Spinningfields review: Frozen cocktails and mains are a hit and miss

Bill’s Spinningfields review: Frozen cocktails and mains are a hit and miss

Bill’s has introduced their new Mexico-inspired summer menu, pairing a variety of tacos with fun colourful cocktails, but does it live up to the hype?
QR Codes in restaurants: A benefit or a burden?

QR Codes in restaurants: A benefit or a burden?

Do QR codes add or take away from our dining experience in this post-covid world?
Nothing boring about this Crumble(d)

Nothing boring about this Crumble(d)

Bringing back apple crumble – Hatch’s newest street food vendor lives up to its online hype!
Should we ban Chicken McNuggets?

Should we ban Chicken McNuggets?

Generating 302 tonnes of CO2 each day, this McDonald’s favourite is at risk of being axed.

Popular Articles