Musicals of Manchester: August

The Lowry (Lyric Theatre)

Tuesday August 8 – Saturday 12

La Bamba! is an explosive new musical starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev. How can one decision alter a story for ever?

La Bamba! tells the story of how the power of music can transform a generation and celebrate a community.

Sofia, a 17-year-old from Los Angeles, has music in her blood. From the moment her father handed her a guitar, her dream was to become a superstar. Inspired by her musical heroes and with the help of her family, Sofia will discover that whilst talent makes you a star, it’s fate that can make you a legend. As she mixes the music from her roots with the music in her heart, Sofia will bring together a community that has never felt more divided.

La Bamba! is a jaw-dropping new musical that combines Latin, R&B, and timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart. It features breath-taking choreography from Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima. La Bamba! is a vibrant new musical fiesta about passion and pride, and the realisation that every journey begins with a single step.

