Beyond the Music announces partnership with LUSH and free ‘Music For Everyone’ opening day

Beyond the Music today (24th August) have announced further additions to their lineup, including a free day of music on Thursday 12th October.

Partnered with LUSH, ‘Music For Everyone’ will take place in Manchester’s Northern Quarter and will mark the beginning of the global conference and festival. Tickets are available for free, with the lineup boasting unbelievable talent from the likes of CLT DRP, Maruja, and WTRGRL.

On the event, LUSH Concepts Creative Director Melody Morton has said: “Community and interacting and working alongside musicians rather than just listening to them has always been at the heart of LUSH. We’re thrilled to join hands with Beyond The Music to introduce ‘Music For Everyone’ in Manchester – a city that has forever been a beacon in the global music landscape.”

Also announced today is a full day celebrating Manchester’s nightlife on Saturday 14th October, partnered with The Face Magazine. Using a never-used-before secret location, there is a lineup of local talent including NTS’ Anz and Boogizm as well Finn, plus many more names to be announced.

BBC Introducing will also take over Band on the Wall to showcase the cutting edge of talent and the rich and diverse Manchester scene. Submissions are open for Beyond The Music: Discovered, where musicians can submit their music to industry experts, with the panel being led by Caroline Elleray of Second Songs Publishing. Successful submissions will be given the chance to play at the festival (Student bands: we recommend you submit your music!). Submissions are open here.

Second-wave tickets to Beyond The Music will be available from the 31st of August. The Pay It Forward scheme is open to those who would get a lot out of the conference, but who may be able to afford a ticket. Applications for PIF are open here.