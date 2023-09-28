King Krule returns to Manchester on his UK tour: All you need to know

Losing no momentum after the release of his new album Seaforth, Archy Marshall (King Krule) returns to Manchester on the 7th of October to serenade Mancunians and students alike with his distinctive blend of jazz, bossa nova, new-wave and hip-hop sentimentality. The London-born singer-songwriter is set to play a sold-out Manchester Academy, with audiences eager for the angst and power of his live show.

His last release was the live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, a whirlwind tour through his back-catalogue that would even get the fringes of his fanbase itching at the opportunity to see these songs live. Now having added a new LP to the roster of brilliant tracks, this upcoming tour will truly be King Krule at his best.

Seaforth sees Krule take an introverted perspective, as he delves into everything from frustration to fatherhood and beyond. A deeply moving, yet stubborn artistic voice, King Krule provides a live spectacle entirely unlike anything else.

Ahead of this release, the singer returns to his native city also, to perform in a much-anticipated show at London’s Eventim Apollo on the 9th of October.

Both performances will – as per – be full of melodic frustration and startling momentum, entirely befitting of the current climate here in the UK. Propelled onwards by lightning-in-a-bottle sax and drums to perfection, Marshall’s band are not to be scoffed at. King Krule is a voice for a generation.

King Krule plays Manchester Academy on the 7th of October before heading to the capital on the 9th. Tickets here.