Gracie Abrams live in Manchester: A Night of Devotion

In support of her debut album Good Riddance, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams blessed the revered Manchester Academy on the second stop of her European tour. Her return to Manchester marked an impressive feat, with her last performance being at the intimate Club Academy just over a year ago. Whilst many of us may have spent our summers decompressing from a stressful semester, Abrams spent hers as an opener on Taylor Swift’s legendary The Eras Tour. She joined Swift for 30 shows across the US and is set to return as support for the second US leg next year.

The night began with a thrilling buzz of anticipation as the performer emerged from a lilac haze, immediately capturing the audience. Abrams wasted no time getting the crowd going with the enchanting ‘Where do we go now?’ before leading into the brooding ‘This is what the drugs are for’, then hit single ’21’. This string of songs showcased some of the singer’s best work to date, and their live renditions took them to new heights. ‘I know it won’t work’ particularly proved to be a crowd favourite, with the crowd’s energy surging from the first note. Although an upbeat track, the song’s lyrics gut-wrenchingly explore how it feels to have “the shine of half a decade fade”, which visibly resonated with the audience.

The entire show was truly a cinematic experience, engaging all the senses as Abrams incorporated ambient elements to bridge and introduce the songs, her own voice recordings playing at various moments. Her set design was simple, yet elegant, as she stood, backed by her three-piece band, all surrounded by luminous light bulbs.

All three of the singer’s previous projects found their place on the setlist, with the only Good Riddance track missing being ‘The blue’. Hearing the album in the context of her previous discography enunciated her growth as an artist who also gives time to appreciate her earlier work, particularly in moments such as the medley of ‘Will you cry’ and ‘Rockland’.

In the Academy, fans displayed their devotion through bows in their hair, which have become a striking symbol of Abrams’ brand. To anyone in attendance, it was clear that the singer is truly developing a cult following and it is easy to understand why. Abrams radiated gratitude and humility, visibly cherishing every moment spent on the stage. She took a heartfelt moment to introduce her band following ‘I should hate you’, creating a deeply personal atmosphere. It was a night defined by touching dedications, including ‘Amelie’ to a fortunate fan of the same name and the nostalgic unreleased ‘Abby’, dedicated to her cousin and tour photographer Abby Waisler– an unexpected addition to the setlist.

On stage, Abrams exemplified what it means to be a personable performer. She interacted with fans through waves, smiles, conversations, and even birthday wishes. These wholesome moments brought great intimacy to such a vast venue. Abrams’ dynamic vocals filled every corner of the room, a testament to her great skill as a performer, instilling such vulnerable songs with sheer power. Her band complimented her seamlessly, even injecting energy into the mellower tracks from the new album.

There were a few hiccups during her set, however, with the show being paused numerous times due to issues in the crowd. Nonetheless, Abrams responded with immense grace and patience, ensuring the well-being of everyone present and even leading the audience in a breathing exercise.

The singer-songwriter poignantly concluded her set with album outro ‘Right now’, leaving the audience in wistful reflection. After Abrams departed the stage, a singular lightbulb remained lit, before slowly fading out – a clear testament to the lasting impact of her music.

All in all, Gracie Abrams’ return to the Manchester stage was a masterclass in musical skill and fan devotion. With captivating stage presence, emotional depth, and a genuine connection with fans, the 24-year-old sets herself apart from her peers not only as an artist, but as a performer. She has a clear reverence for the emotional connections that can arise from music and her passion is nothing short of awe-inspiring.