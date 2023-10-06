Skip to main content
maiapenny
6th October 2023

ClothesCycle: UK’s biggest thrift market comes to Victoria Baths 

Find out more about the fun-filled thrift market held by ClothesCycle at Victoria Baths
Categories:
TLDR
ClothesCycle: UK’s biggest thrift market comes to Victoria Baths 
Credit: Letycja Oczkowicz @ The Mancunion

On Sunday October 1st, Manchester’s Victoria Baths hosted ClothesCycle, the UK’s biggest thrift market. Shoppers took advantage of the overwhelming variety of sellers with over 100 vendors offering preloved clothes and accessories, as well as things like nail art, tooth gems, and plenty of food trucks. 

It has been over a hundred years since Victoria Baths first opened in 1906, and its current purpose is very different from the originally intended bathing and leisure space. It now functions as a venue hosting a wide range of events, tours, and shows. On arrival, the beautiful terracotta exterior of the old baths makes an impression, and the buzz of people buying tickets around the door is an indication of what’s to come inside. 

Entry was quick and easy, and shoppers were given a map to help negotiate the huge space and at times overwhelming amount of things on offer. Walking into the first room was like being transported to a different universe that revolves completely around fashion. 

A selection of early 2000s memorabilia and accessories laid out on a table
Credit: Letycja Oczkowicz @ The Mancunion

Huge spaces where the pools used to be were packed edge to edge with clothes, accessories, and people clamouring to get a look. There was even a balcony of stalls above, making the whole building seem alive with activity. The balcony also housed the DJ booth, where upbeat tunes were blasting all day to accompany the hubbub of the shoppers. 

Victoria Baths was the perfect choice of venue as the quirky retro changing rooms that line the interior were a great place to try on clothes. Unfortunately, they didn’t have mirrors, so a photo taken by a friend had to suffice, but the beauty of the original tiling and stained glass windows more than made up for it. 

The baths were also the perfect location because the courtyard space outside offered a brilliant refuge to rest and get something to drink or eat. There was a coffee vendor, a bar, and loads of different foods to choose from including loaded hotdogs, tacos, burgers, greek food, and sweet treats (we went with the delicious ‘slaw topped tacos). 

A photo of denim skirts hung up on a rail
Credit: Letycja Oczkowicz @ The Mancunion

Back inside the venue, the variety of garments available was monumental – just when you thought you’d browsed through everything, the ‘more this way’ posters directed you to another room filled with clothes. From unique, one-off vintage pieces and cool branded garments to modern streetwear, ClothesCycle offered something for everyone’s wardrobe. 

In the market’s main ‘pool’ rooms, prices were higher and the stands much larger, whereas on the balconies there were many more deals to be found. Although it was often possible to negotiate a discount, many stalls downstairs were priced like the average Depop shop (so a little on the spenny side). 

The best hack for finding deals in markets like these is to stay until the very end. Vendors want to sell as much stock as possible so often near closing time they offer larger discounts than usual. We even managed to score four gorgeous items for only a tenner and left the sale on a thrifting high.

A collection of hats and scarves on display on a table
Credit: Letycja Oczkowicz @ The Mancunion

Shoppers had the unique chance to memorialise the event with beauty treatments like tooth gems or nail art, and, for those interested, there was also a clothes swap. In one of the rooms visitors could exchange up to five items of good-quality clothing for another item. Not only was the market full of vintage and preloved garments, but the addition of the clothes swap gave buyers the opportunity to recycle their own clothing. 

Events like these encourage a more sustainable approach to staying stylish through second-hand buying and recycling. The sheer amount of stock left at closing time really drove home the wasteful nature of the continual production of new garments. When such a mass of preloved clothing is brought together, picked through, and bought from, and still so much remains, it makes you realise that all the clothing we need is already in existence. 

Maia Penny

Maia Penny

More Coverage

On screen style report #1: Serena van der Woodsen

On screen style report #1: Serena van der Woodsen

What would Serena van der Woodsen wear in 2023? Gossip Girl and The Mancunion are here to find out
Bloomers are back: A successful attempt at reclaiming feminist fashion?

Bloomers are back: A successful attempt at reclaiming feminist fashion?

An exploration of bloomers as a feminist symbol and their role in fashion today
King George vs Lady Gaga: Crown to Couture at Kensington Palace in review

King George vs Lady Gaga: Crown to Couture at Kensington Palace in review

Crown to Couture is an expertly curated exhibition which draws fascinating parallels between the world of today’s red carpet and the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century.
Natsu Fest: The Last Dance – What’s next for Manchester’s community clothing brand?

Natsu Fest: The Last Dance – What’s next for Manchester’s community clothing brand?

From an early collaboration with Wagamama to starting a music festival in his backyard. We sat down with student clothing brand owner Dhara Nat Sufraz Patel to talk everything Natsu Clothing.

Popular Articles