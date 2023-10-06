TEF Silver rating for the University of Manchester

The 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) has awarded the University of Manchester a Silver overall rating.

The framework, conducted by the Office for Students (OfS), awarded the University Gold for Student Outcomes and Silver for Student Experience.

The TEF is a UK-wide scheme to assess teaching, learning, and positive outcomes of universities and colleges. 228 universities and colleges in England took part in TEF 2023.

The TEF ratings are decided by a panel who consider a combination of sources: evidence submitted by the college or university, evidence submitted by its students, and national data.

The University has retained its status since the start of the scheme in 2017. To be awarded Silver rating, OfS states that “[t]he student experience and student outcomes are typically very high quality.”

Commenting on the result, Professor April McMahon, Vice-President for Teaching, Learning and Students, stated that “Gold for Student Outcomes is a fitting accolade for our fabulous graduates.”

She continued by stating that the TEF Silver rating “shows the progress made in flexible learning, support for teaching, curriculum and resources.”

The student submission, conducted by the Students’ Union, concluded that “studying here enables the majority of our students to reach their aspirations.”

The TEF report agreed with the University that assessment feedback and student voice should be prioritised, whilst adding that the impact of increased student numbers on the student experience needs to be considered.

The University of Salford received an overall Silver rating, with Silver ratings for Student experience and Student outcomes. The results for Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) were pending at the time of publishing.

Across the UK, 46 providers have been rated Gold, with 53 results pending. 11 institutions received a Silver rating for Student Experience combined with a Gold rating for Student Outcomes.