Review: The first Withington Pride

Celebrations and community events from sun up to sun down marked the first ever Withington Pride on September 23. With the tagline ‘Radical, Joyful, Unity’, Manchester’s Withington came together to celebrate the value and creativity of the local LGBTQ+ community, and unite in allyship and solidarity.

A parade through Wilmslow Road started the day off on an impressive note. A brass band led the celebrations, capturing the attention of Withington High Street with their incredible talent, playing songs from icons of queer culture, such as Britney Spears and Beyonce. Following this brass ensemble were colourful crowds of people cheering, applauding, and marching with signs stating ‘Pride is Protest’ and ‘Love is Love’. This culmination of noise, as passing cars honked their horns in support of the noisy crowds and a brass band, created a buzzing and jubilant atmosphere that was a joy to be a part of.

The procession finished in a Street Party at the end of Davenport Avenue, or Dav Av as you might have heard it. The first DJ set by Café Blah began the day’s festivities at 2 pm where people danced all afternoon and well into the night. My housemates had paid 20 odd quid for a day rave hosted at Progress Centre, but I had my very own day rave, free in the local streets of Withington. Students, adults, children, and even pensioners chatted and danced in the street. The party kept going with events that went on into the early hours at Fuel and the ‘Haven After Party’ at Withington Public Hall Institute.

As well as music and dance, the creativity of the LGBTQ+ community was celebrated through art with the ‘Gravy Exhibition’ at Withington Public Hall. The work of local queer artists from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences was exhibited, sharing some of the personal histories of queer individuals, and just providing an excellent opportunity to see some impressive art. One of my personal favourites, as a crochet advocate, was the ‘I Heart Gravy’ scarf pictured in this article – as one of the members of the collective explained to me, the name ‘Gravy Exhibition’ arose as part of the collective’s northern identity that is hugely important to them, and largely because they are just big gravy fans.

A multitude of events taking place around the high street meant that there really was something for everyone at Withington Pride. For those more actively inclined, a Sports Day was held at the Old Moat Park. A fun take on your classic school sports day, it involved an egg and spoon race, a three-legged race, and a tug of war. As a very family-friendly event, I was surprised to find when I got to the park that all the adults were getting involved, and getting seriously competitive. Even I, far from an exercise enthusiast, thoroughly enjoyed the competitive atmosphere.

Notions of ‘Radical, Joyful, Unity’ truly were realised in the events of Withington Pride. If I had to describe the day in one word, it would be joyful; a jubilant atmosphere was created with the brass band and cheering parade, the dancing crowds outside Café Blah, and the competitive Sports Day races. I was witness to the formation of a united community, as music, art, and dance were used to both celebrate the incredible talent of the queer community and invite local people to join in the festivities. I came away from the day feeling a part of this community of solidarity and allyship.