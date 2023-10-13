Review: Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

Kathy & Stella killed. It was the first show that I attended without any prior expectations. I decided to go with an open mind and form my honest opinion about it. The experience, I must say, was nothing short of extraordinary.

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! is a nice story about true friendship, real life, and… murders. The musical from the Olivier Award-winning team astonishes with its energy, vocals, music, and choreography. The entire two hours are a pure rock’n’roll with the live band on stage.

It’s hard to believe that the cast comprises only seven individuals. The powerful vocals of Bronté Barbé as Kathy and Rebekah Hinds as Stella complement each singer so seamlessly, that it is difficult to imagine anything better. Incredible facial expressions of Imelda Warren-Green as Erica+ make you wonder how it is even possible to perform like this and sing simultaneously. Even though she is not the main character of the plot, she holds, I believe, a special place in the hearts of the audience. The unbelievable performance and seamless character transitions by Jodie Jacobs portraying Felicia, her sister, and then her brother, among others, are simply shocking. The unbelievable performance and seamless character transitions by Jodie Jacobs portraying Felicia, her sister, and then her brother, among others, are simply shocking. TJ Lloyd as Justin+ fits perfectly in his roles of the friendly mortician, a stereotypical suspect of the guilty man, or Kathy’s adoring mom.

Kathy and Stella leaves you in a great mood for the rest of the day, regardless of how bad your day was. This is simply a must-see for adults who love a good laugh and appreciate high-quality performances.

All the songs make you wish to listen to them on repeat, and I couldn’t stop mumbling the motives of Kathy and Stella’s Murder Podcast and ‘Part of the Story’ on my way home. The lyrics involve some strong language (so do not take kids to the show), which seems absolutely fitting when you hear it.

There were many niche references and British jokes. The audience laughed so much that it made the comedy even funnier. However, I didn’t catch some jokes, as they were quite specific to the local culture. I genuinely believed that there was a ‘whodunit’ podcast, but it turns out, it’s just a part of the story. If only it existed, I would definitely have subscribed after the show!

The plot is twisted but it reveals everything you need to know about Kathy and Stella, who finally solve a murder. As was well put by the West End Best Friends, “this production is impossible not to love.”

Kathy and Stella runs at Manchester’s HOME Theatre from October 5-21 2023, don’t miss out and BOO-ckle up, it’s about to get hilariously scary this spooky season.

Written by Maria Plakhtieva