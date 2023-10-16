Pro-Palestine protesters march from Fallowfield to city centre

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched on October 15 from Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, up to Central Library in Manchester city centre.

The protestors started marching from Platt Fields Park, past the University and up to the top of Oxford Road, holding Palestinian flags, banners, and signs. The march culminated with speeches in the city centre.

The crowd was interspersed with spokespeople using megaphones, chants, and drums. People of all ages were present, with children participating by holding banners.

There was a large police presence, with six police vans marking the back end of the march and multiple police officers lining Oxford Road.

The march had several different organised groups, such as the North West Service Industries and Greater Manchester Communist Party, carrying their banners and marching. The march was organised by Manchester Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

One spokesperson used the megaphone to encourage watchers: “anyone who’s angry […] come and speak your politics, come and chant […] get involved.”

Another person, wearing a high vis jacket and carrying a collection bucket, told The Mancunion that “one official spokesperson” was leading the protest. She noted however the decision “not to do press” as “the press misconstrue” events.

Chants including “Palestine will be free” and “occupation not war” could be heard throughout the march.

Pro-Palestine marches have occurred across the UK this weekend, including in Belfast and London.

The protest coincided with the University’s Undergraduate Open Day. The event had over 20,000 registrations.

Bus routes were affected throughout the time of the march.