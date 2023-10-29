NAOMI: V&A to open special exhibition dedicated to Naomi Campbell

Building on the success of exhibitions centred on fashion powerhouse Coco Chanel and the DIVA exhibit, the Victoria and Albert Museum is set to open an exhibition exclusively around the life and career of supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Campbell’s career began at age 15 when she was scouted in Central London, and she later became the first Black woman to feature on the cover of Vogue France aged just 18. She has been branded as one of the original supermodels of the 90s alongside Kate Moss and other coevals such as Linda Evangelista and Shalom Harlow.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, visitors to the exhibition will be able to see around one hundred looks worn by Campbell throughout her career, including pieces from her own personal collection. The exhibition will also include designs from celebrated fashion designers like McQueen, Alaïa, Chanel, Gaultier, Galliano, Lagerfeld, Westwood, and others, and will feature images by renowned photographers such as Steven Meisel and Tim Walker.

The exhibition will also touch upon her philanthropy and position as a cultural leader. She supports the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund for which she organised a benefit fashion show in 1998 with Versace, and founded the charity We Love Brazil in 2005 which raises awareness of the poverty in Brazil through the sale of locally made fabrics.

“Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion”, noted Sonnet Stanfill, the senior curator of fashion at the V&A in Harper’s Bazaar. “She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences.”

The exhibition will last from June 2024 to April 2025, making it one of the longest-running exhibitions the V&A has ever undertaken. It’s the first time the museum has dedicated an exhibit to a model’s entire career rather than a short period of time.

In British Vogue, Stanfill explained that the V&A is working very closely with Naomi herself to curate the exhibition. “She definitely has a point of view and we’re really fortunate that she wants to express that.” She also states that “It would be presumptuous for any person to tell another person’s story, let alone one of the most prolific figures in contemporary culture, so we very much want to foreground her perspective and her voice.” The theme for the exhibition won’t just be the iconic clothing worn by Campbell, but also pieces that tell a “layered story about a career and life that started in London.”

With the overwhelming sold-out success of Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto, NAOMI is sure to follow suit in becoming one of the top exhibitions the V&A have curated and isn’t to be missed.

NAOMI will run from June 22, 2024 to April 6, 2025 at the V&A Museum in London.