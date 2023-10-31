Three thrilling comics to engross yourself in during Halloween

The world of comics is a daunting place to explore, with countless issues, confusing continuities and confounding titles. To ease you in, here are some spooky recommendations that even newcomers can dive into. Featuring two of the most recognizable faces, paired with some of their finest stories and cleanest art, these recommendations are sure to drag you into the inescapable rabbit hole of comics.

Opening the list with a bang is Spider-Man: Spider-Island. This six-issue storyline explores a mysterious outbreak in Manhattan that grants residents of the island spider-powers similar to that of Spider-Man. The story includes a vast arsenal of superheroes, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, who help the friendly neighbourhood spider contain the city-wide epidemic.

With Spidey and the city on a level playing field and his powers being commonplace, Peter suffers an identity crisis that leaves him contemplating his role as Spidey. With the help of Mary Jane, he realises that his persona under the mask makes him Spider-Man as much as his powers do. With this introspection, he falls back on his genius-level IQ and unyielding determination with help from symbiotic allies to solve the problem. Simultaneously, as New Yorkers grapple with their newfound powers and consequences, they develop a sense of appreciation for their web-slinging hero, portrayed beautifully in a full-page art piece on the last page of the issue.

Despite the storyline having long-term ill effects on Peter’s relationships and work, he comes to terms with his role as Spidey. The story culminates the best and worst parts of being a hero and portrays it with excellent artwork, inviting new and old wallcrawler fans to understand what makes Peter Parker Spider-Man.

The second story takes a darker step, delving into the physiological aspects of being a superhero and supervillain. Kraven’s Last Hunt is a six-part saga that puts Kraven in the driver’s seat, letting readers explore his mind and obsession with Spider-Man. The artwork in the story is dark and drab, with the majority of the action taking place in dimly lit environments, straying away from the bright and lively nature of usual Spider-Man comics. The story sees Kraven capture and bury Peter, before taking his adversary’s place. In Spider-Man’s costume, Kraven wages a war against the criminals of New York using a brutal and unforgiving style that contrasts the wall crawler’s methods.

The story features one of the most iconic comic pages when Peter donning his black suit punches his way out of the grave. The story is wrapped up with a final climactic confrontation between Kraven and Spider-Man. The consequent action that takes place represents how twisted Peter’s life can get as he unearths Kraven’s depraved plan. It ends with a surprising revelation that catches every reader off guard.

While the story is one twist after the other, it shows the sacrifices Peter makes to don the mask. The implications of his alter ego are visible in Peter’s relationships, especially with Mary Jane. The cherry on top is the focus on Kraven’s mental state, imploring readers to unravel the antagonist’s complex personality. The story sits in the hall of fame of comic stories for its unique storytelling and impact on the industry.

The next story is from a different universe with the titular festival guiding its plot. Batman: The Long Halloween is the best introductory Batman story to read, boasting an impressive myriad of friends and foes. The thirteen-issue mini-series features an accomplished cast of wrongdoers, but the central antagonist is only known by his alias ‘Holiday’. A serial killer who commits a series of murders, but only on holidays.

Bruce, still new to his role as Batman, pairs up with Detective Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent to purge Gotham of crime. His work focuses on ridding the city of the crime families and the mob bosses, but is forced off the trail and into chasing the mysterious serial killer. The story puts Batman’s humanity on a pedestal, focusing on grunt detective work while exploring the duality of him and his allies. The intricate plot paired with the grungy and corrupt setting of Gotham City, creates a crime thriller that leaves readers yearning to turn the page.

The panels of The Long Halloween achieve character development like no other comic. It converts the idealistic crime-fighting trio of men into a trio who struggle to cope with the emotional trauma of the experience and the implications of their actions. The story sets up Bruce to become the Batman that we have come to love and appreciate over the years, making it a story that just can’t be skipped.