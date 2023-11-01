New opening: Popeyes in Manchester

After much anticipation and a long wait, Popeyes has finally opened its doors to customers in Manchester. Located in Piccadilly Gardens, Popeyes is conveniently located five minutes from the bus and tram stops. We were graciously invited into the store one day before their grand opening to try out some items from their menu, which was very exciting. Upon entering Popeyes, I noticed the lively ambience with southern music playing and bright lights.

They had even set up a spin-the-wheel for their pre-opening event, with which you could win a free food item from the Popeyes menu and choose to redeem it either on the day or save it for another visit. My friend won an ice cream ‘Whipz’.

We then made our way to the till, and I opted for the famous chicken sandwich meal; there is also an option of deluxe, which comes with a slice of cheese. My meal was accompanied by fries, for which I chose the cajun option and an Oreo milkshake as my drink. My friend ordered the chicken tenders meal with the same accompaniments. The chicken sandwich and tenders were well seasoned, had a crispy coating, and were juicy on the inside, and both came in generous portions. I would say that it definitely lives up to the hype.

The Oreo milkshake was heavenly, creamy, and thick, with strong notes of Oreo, vanilla, and a chocolate drizzle. We both loved it.

The fries were also crispy and well seasoned with the savoury cajun seasoning. They also have an array of dip options you can choose from. I went with ranch, and my friend chose barbeque.

Everything was reasonably priced, with both our meals coming to around £7 each for generous and filling portions. Opting for cajun fries over regular fries is £1 extra, and choosing a milkshake as your drink rather than a soft drink added another £2.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, Popeyes offered free Big Cajun Rolls on 27th October to the first 25 customers in the queue. With people queuing from 6:45 pm the night before the opening, we can already tell just how popular this fast-food restaurant will be.

Manchester’s first Popeyes officially opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday 26th October. Be sure to give it a visit!