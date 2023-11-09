Review: Freight Island – Payal’s Bombay Curry Club

On November 6, The Mancunion headed to the launch event of an exciting new foodie spot in Freight Island. Payal are running an all-you-can-eat curry buffet with a range of Indian street food every Thursday evening for £16 each. You can book a free ticket online and then only need to pay when you arrive, or simply turn up. There is something for everyone, with a range of meat and vegetarian dishes keeping both me (a vegetarian) and my friend (basically a carnivore) very satisfied.

For those of you who haven’t yet visited Freight Island, it is a large cultural hub with lots of different food stalls, live music stages, and a lively atmosphere, and it often runs a range of events. It was my first time visiting, and it definitely lived up to my expectations. I would absolutely recommend it as an excellent spot for dinner out with friends.

When we arrived, we were welcomed by smiling hosts telling us to enjoy as much food as we liked, which we certainly did. Building on an empty plate, I piled my plate high with every vegetarian option available, consisting of vegetable samosas, jeera rice, masala fries, aloo gobi masala, naan, kaachumber salad, poppadoms and a selection of sauces which really elevated the meal.

Admittedly, while there was a sufficient selection of vegetarian options, it did make for a relatively carb-heavy plate (but as a carb-lover, this is not a complaint). There were also three meat curries to choose from: chicken tikka, lamb karai, and chicken makhani. While all of the components worked together wonderfully, making for a satisfying meal, there were certainly some stand-outs.

The vegetable samosas were one of our favourites (I ended up having six), with both great texture and flavour, the enjoyment of which was helped by the fact that I am used to the soggy meal-deal samosas. While the chicken tikka was somewhat dry, the lamb karai was tender and, according to my friend, the best thing on the menu. The chicken makhani was also bursting with flavour and very popular. The aloo gobi masala was a great option for vegetarians, with cauliflower and potatoes pairing really well with everything else on my plate. The naan was fresh, and the unlimited refills of salads and sauces readily available were a refreshing addition to our plates.

I would suggest grabbing a table near the food to allow for optimal sneaky plate refills. The spice levels were definitely tolerable (there were no tears shed over the heat), but not at the compromise of any flavour. If you are looking for more heat, we would recommend the chicken makhani. Whatever you choose from the selection, you can expect a filling and flavourful meal that will make you go for seconds and even thirds.

There was even live music, with a particularly great song selection, making for the perfect environment to enjoy our buffet. With all of the music and the unlimited food refills, I would definitely suggest finding a comfortable seat and spending a while to get your money’s worth of tasty food and enjoy as many performances as possible.

All in all, the Bombay Curry Club is a great way to enjoy a Thursday night, whether for a catch-up with friends or to fill yourself up before a night out; come hungry and leave with a smile.

Opening hours: