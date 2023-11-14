UK Festival Awards: All you need to know

The UK Festival Awards return for 2023, and will be hosted at Escape to Freight Island in Manchester. The only fully focused festival awards return to celebrate the UK festival season, with the dynamic range of festivals up for a dynamic range of awards.

The prestigious awards feature fan-voted categories for Best Large, Medium, and Small festivals, Best Metropolitan Festival, Best New Festival, The Grassroots Festival Award, Best Family Festival, The UK Greener Festival Award, and Best Non-Music Festival. New for 2023 are the categories Best Micro Festival, and Transport Impact Innovator. Find the full shortlists here.

The celebratory night will also feature Freight Island’s diverse in-house food outlets and will be hosted by a soon-to-be-announced Number One selling band.

Tickets are selling fast, but you can still get tickets to the awards here, and find out all you need to know, previous winners, and the winners after the event on the UK Festival Awards website.