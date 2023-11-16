Fashion alert! The theme for the highly anticipated Met Gala, which will take place on May 6, 2024 has just been unveiled: ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. Before your imagination takes a fairytale turn, let’s make it clear – this theme has zero links to Sleeping Beauty or any other iconic Disney princesses.
Instead, the exhibit will showcase over 250 delicate garments, spanning 400 years of history, which are too fragile to be worn, presenting them as the “sleeping beauties.” These garments will be presented in glass displays resembling coffins, and microscopes will be provided for a closer examination of their gradual deterioration, as stated by the Institute.
However, the real question remains: how will celebrities interpret a more abstract and nuanced theme on the Met Gala’s red carpet—especially one that revolves around garments no longer fit for wear?
Literal interpretation
Without a doubt, there will be a number of celebrities next year who will interpret the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme in a literal sense. While Jared Leto’s nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s Choupette with that full-body cat costume was unforgettable in 2023, get ready for a whole new spectacle.
Expect a dazzling array of pink Dior dresses to grace the event, as our favourite celebrities embody the essence of Sleeping Beauty with their glamorous flair. Dior is a powerhouse in fashion history, boasting a vast archive with numerous iconic pieces. And get this—the Costume Institute already has a handful of these gems, set to steal the spotlight at the upcoming 2024 Met Gala.
Historic pieces
Historic pieces that have been stashed away for years are set to make a dazzling comeback, with many wondering whether Kim Kardashian’s controversial Marilyn Monroe piece at the 2022 Met Gala inspired next year’s theme. Celebrities are also set to put their own spin on iconic historical pieces, giving them a fresh, modern twist and styling them in unexpected ways that break away from their original purpose.
A resurgence of opulent, Renaissance-era gowns revamped to reflect modern aesthetics may be seen at the 2024 Met Gala, as well as Victorian-era silhouettes with celebrities potentially wearing corsets, high-necked collars, and billowy sleeves. Iconic ’60s mod fashion might reappear, with celebrities reinventing Twiggy-esque looks with bold geometric patterns, mini-dresses, and exaggerated accessories, giving it a futuristic spin.
Nature
According to Andrew Bolton, the head curator at the Costume Institute, “Nature is such a throughline in our collection.” While this concept might seem broad, celebrities have plenty of intriguing paths to explore. Met Gala attendees could opt for a conceptual approach, embracing earthy and organic shapes to bring this theme to life.
For the 2024 Met Gala theme of ‘reawakening’, my mind immediately flutters to butterflies. The iconic orange butterfly piece by Alexander McQueen is confirmed for the exhibit, hinting that we might see a replication of the stunning creation. We can also look forward to diverse interpretations like snake patterns, floral motifs, and the striking use of black feathers among the array of expected designs.
Technology and sensory experiences
Various forms of technology and sensory experiences will run through the Costume Institute exhibit, yet how will this translate to fashion? The 2016 Met Gala, centred around ‘Fashion in the Age of Technology’, acts as a pivotal reference point that illuminates the fusion of fashion and technological advancements.
At the 2016 Met Gala, Claire Danes wowed everyone with a glow-in-the-dark gown, serving as a fantastic starting point for inspiration. I believe the 2024 Met Gala will showcase numerous garments crafted through 3D printing, AI technology, and innovative methods to replicate older, historically significant pieces that are too valuable to wear again – keeping in line with the ‘sleeping beauties’ theme. Anticipate experimental techniques making waves at the 2024 Met Gala, not only in the celebrities’ attire but also in their accessories, jewellery, and shoes.