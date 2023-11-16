Fashion alert! The theme for the highly anticipated Met Gala, which will take place on May 6, 2024 has just been unveiled: ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. Before your imagination takes a fairytale turn, let’s make it clear – this theme has zero links to Sleeping Beauty or any other iconic Disney princesses.

Instead, the exhibit will showcase over 250 delicate garments, spanning 400 years of history, which are too fragile to be worn, presenting them as the “sleeping beauties.” These garments will be presented in glass displays resembling coffins, and microscopes will be provided for a closer examination of their gradual deterioration, as stated by the Institute.

However, the real question remains: how will celebrities interpret a more abstract and nuanced theme on the Met Gala’s red carpet—especially one that revolves around garments no longer fit for wear?