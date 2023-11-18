Manchester Oxford Road voted UK’s least commuter-friendly train station
By Grace Hilton
Manchester Oxford Road train station has been ranked as the UK’s least commuter-friendly station.
The Government in 2022 pledged £84 billion of investment in order to improve the region’s railways, with a new timetable that was introduced in December 2022 part of how it would tackle the problem.
However, in June 2023, plans for platforms 15 and 16 to be built at Manchester Piccadilly were scrapped by the government.
The new platforms were part a greater plan to tackle congestion on the Castlefield Corridor, and their scrapping leaves the Castlefield corridor with an uncertain future.
During a conversation with Ainslee, a student at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), he said that the station “can get crowded at peak times, and the station doesn’t look great to the eye. There’s one small Costa, but that’s about it.”