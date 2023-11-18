Manchester Oxford Road voted UK’s least commuter-friendly train station

Approximately 65% of trains passing through the station encounter delays or cancellations.

In spite of facing significant delays and cancellations, findings indicate that at Manchester Oxford Road, these delays typically fall within the 1-2 minute range, accounting for 21% of occurrences, while 11% of trains are subject to cancellations.

This development follows the 2018 revelation that Manchester Oxford Road station held the highest rate of cancellations and delays outside of London.

Delays on the Castlefield Corridor (the track that connects Manchester Oxford Road with Manchester Piccadilly) have been the subject of much government scrutiny, with a network rail report identifying the corridor as a “major pinch point”, due to many different services being funnelled down one track.