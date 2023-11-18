New Zealand Wines wins Independent Retailer of the Year award

New Zealand Wines has won the Independent Retailer of the Year award at The Bestway Awards 2023 ceremony.

The manager of New Zealand Wines told The Mancunion that they were “extremely happy.” He credited the “big effort behind it”, stating this it is “not only one person, it’s a team.”

The off-licence shop, which has served “students for more than 15 years”, sits on Wilmslow road opposite the University’s Fallowfield campus.

New Zealand Wines is well-known for its 2 bottles of wine for £5 deal, although inflation has seen the price increase to 2 bottles for £7 more recently.

The ceremony was hosted at Marriott Hotel on Park Lane, London, on 2 November.

The Bestway Awards celebrate the achievements and successes of independent retailers, their employees, and business suppliers nationwide.

At the ceremony, the Bestway Wholesale Managing Director stated that the night was held in recognition of “the power of teamwork.” This is something which New Zealand Wines is very proud of, stating that the reason behind their success is “team effort.”

When asked whether the Bestway Awards gave winners a physical prize, the manager stated that he received “an award”, and that he didn’t “need cheque or cash” because the award was “everything for [him].”

James, a second-year Chemistry student also celebrated the “Fallowfield landmark”, declaring that “you don’t need an award to tell you it’s a heavy gaff.”

Similarly, Lily, a third-year History and Film student recognised that New Zealand Wines is “a Manchester student staple so kinda cool it won.”

Bestway Wholesale Managing Director, Dawood Pervez, who opened the ceremony, said: “Here at Bestway, we have a profound commitment to growing together and supporting the local communities we serve, whether that be you our retailers and your own customers – or our colleagues, who make it all possible.”