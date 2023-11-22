Is part-time work while studying a choice? Well, the University of Manchester seems to think so.

Getting a job at university is sometimes a necessity, not a choice – this is a case all too common during the current cost-of-living crisis. However, a tone-deaf Instagram post on part-time work from the official University of Manchester account asked students “Why did you decide to get a part-time job at uni?” I found this to be an ignorant use of language, assuming that a job is a choice for all and not a necessity.

The clearly scripted interview treated part-time work as a fun optional weekend hobby, which to some of course it might be, but more and more students are forced to take on long hours of shifts in order to fund their day-to-day at university. There needs to be more consideration for this.

The post caused me to reflect on a wider issue surrounding financial inequality at universities that has been exacerbated by the current cost-of-living crisis. Many students struggle to balance part-time work with studying for their degree and the government’s neglectful attitude towards students when policy-making has further complicated these financial pressures on young people.

The Guardian reported in August this year that “more than half of students now work alongside their studies, up from 45% in 2022 and 34% in 2021.” This matters because recent studies have shown that working alongside degree studies can have a negative impact on your final grade. One study conducted in 2005 warned that students who work 16 hours and over have just a 60% chance of achieving a 2:1 or above compared to their peers who do not work during term time.

I find it so predictable that the current government is once again working to benefit higher earners under the already unequal system. Not not only does this deepen inequality among students, but it also can have a knock-on financial impact on students in the job market after they leave university.

A study published in 2022 by GOV.UK showed there to be a large penalty in terms of earnings after university for not achieving a 2:1. Specifically, the report found that “the raw difference in median earnings for both women and men between those who obtained an upper second class degree and those who obtained a lower second was roughly constant at £4,000.”

The current lack of support for students is pushing lower-income students out of higher education due to financial pressures. And those that try to balance study and paid work are most at risk.

As someone who balances part-time work with 3rd year studies, I’ve found that this can be a very isolating experience at university. I’ve even considered quitting on numerous occasions due to the stress it’s caused me trying to manage a social life, studying, and the job.

So, it was unsurprising to see that the 2023 Student Academic Experience Survey suggests that students in paid employment are more likely to consider leaving their course compared to those who do not need a job to afford university.

Some students are being ruthlessly left behind as the government allows the unequal higher education system to continue to benefit higher earners and deter lower-income students from applying to degree courses.

This is so frustrating, especially following the recent government amendments to university loans. Channel 4 News reported on the government amendments to university loans, stating that “the government is making changes to student loans which will come in later this year. While the interest rate will be lower, the repayment threshold will also come down meaning graduates will start paying their loan back sooner. The repayment period will also get longer.”

Under the new system, a senior research economist at the IFS, Mr Waltmann, said that under the new system student loans will be “less progressive in the sense that higher earners will pay less and lower earners will pay more.”

Unfortunately, I’m yet again not surprised by this.

It’s difficult to comprehend why all students are not supported by universities and governments to allow them the best chance of success in their degrees. Students have been let down time and time again by inequalities being allowed to prosper under the current government.

Higher education should be working to reduce inequalities, not exacerbate them.

The social media team at UoM clearly aren’t sensitive to this. The response to the Instagram post suggests students share my frustration; the most liked comment under the post was ““decide” as if we have a choice lmao”.

The University has no excuse not to be more socially aware. It needs to take into consideration the language it uses when discussing financial pressures on students and part-time work because this post is not good enough.