Brown nails: This season’s understated beauty staple

During summer 2023, blue emerged as a dominant colour, establishing itself as one of “the hottest colour trends” of the year. However, as the seasons progress and the weather cools, a new colour is stepping into the spotlight – brown.

This versatile and earthy shade, often overlooked in recent years, is now staging a remarkable comeback in the fashion and beauty scene. Just as blue dominated the warmer months, brown is making a striking entrance as a go-to colour choice for the colder seasons.

As fashionistas and trendsetters explore this resurgence, brown nails specifically are becoming a prominent choice, symbolising a shift from the vibrant blues of summer to the rich, grounded tones of autumn and winter.

Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director at Townhouse, claimed “Much like how brown tones are trending in the makeup world, brown nail polish has made a massive comeback. It adds a touch of sophistication to any look and is perfect for embracing the cosy and inviting feelings of autumn.”

On TikTok, the hashtag #brownnailpolish has amassed an impressive 12 million views and continues to surge, establishing brown as a leading choice for this season’s most sought-after nail colour.

Brown’s popularity stems from its diverse range of shades, allowing individuals to discover the perfect match that complements their skin tone. Whether opting for a lighter or darker hue, the spectrum of brown tones offers a canvas for experimentation, enabling one to tailor their nail colour choice according to their mood or style preferences.