28th November 2023

Manchester Christmas markets found to be the best in Europe

Recent stats suggest that the Manchester Christmas markets have gained 13.2 million TikTok views and a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5
Credit: Getty Images

Manchester has claimed the title of being Europe’s top Christmas market location.

The yearly celebrations attract approximately nine million visitors, and recent stats reveal the Manchester Christmas markets have gained 13.2 million TikTok views and a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5.

The Manchester Christmas markets have also been named the UK’s “most Instagram-worthy” markets by Protectivity.

Over 285,000 Instagram posts were examined containing location-based hashtags related to 56 UK Christmas markets. These markets were ranked based on their popularity on Instagram.

At the top of the list was Manchester’s Christmas markets, with 69,932 posts. The status of Manchester’s Christmas market varies in UK rankings, but often ranks high.

One study places it second in the UK, behind Birmingham but ahead of Edinburgh and Liverpool, whilst a study by cinch ranks it top.

This year’s Christmas markets will run from November 10 to December 21, 2023, with Cathedral Gardens open from October 26 to December 31.

The Christmas market spreads across different spots, including Piccadilly Gardens, Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann’s Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange, and King Street.

The market at Cathedral Gardens features an outdoor ice-skating rink experience and offers family and group discounts for “45 minutes of skate time around a decorated rink.” This will be open from October 27, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Off-peak ice-skating tickets start at £15.50 per adult, compared to on-peak tickets at £17.50.

To buy your tickets, click here.

