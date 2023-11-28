The best UK destinations for a winter staycation

With the clocks gone back, days becoming darker, and winter on the horizon, it’s easy to fall into a slump this time of year. While diving into assignments and gearing up for exams, why not change things up by planning a winter staycation? It’s a fantastic way to give yourself a fun-filled break to eagerly anticipate. Check out these amazing winter staycation spots – perfect for a getaway with your friends or a cosy retreat with your family.

Bath

Known for its Roman-built baths and stunning Georgian architecture, Bath is perfect for a relaxing winter staycation. Enjoy the Christmas markets, explore the Thermae Bath Spa, and stroll along the charming streets. Wandering along Bath’s cobbled streets lined with boutique shops, cosy cafes, and historic landmarks like the Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge allows for delightful winter walks amid the city’s timeless charm. With the chance to indulge in both relaxation and exploration, Bath is an ideal winter retreat for those seeking tranquillity and a touch of historical elegance.

Edinburgh

The capital of Scotland offers a magical winter experience with its Christmas markets, Hogmanay celebrations, and the stunning Edinburgh Castle. Beyond its historical significance, during the winter months, the Royal Mile exudes a fairytale-like ambience. The cobbled streets are adorned with festive decorations, and the sound of bagpipes often fills the air. Visitors can explore hidden gems and discover charming cafes and traditional Scottish pubs. Edinburgh is a city that truly comes alive during the winter months, making it an ideal spot for a memorable winter staycation.

Cotswolds

Located in south central England, the Cotswolds boasts idyllic countryside landscapes, quaint villages, and historic cottages. Enjoy winter walks, visit charming pubs with roaring fires, and explore towns like Bourton-on-the-Water or Chipping Campden. It’s a destination where time seems to slow down, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquillity and timeless beauty of the English countryside during the winter season.

Lake District

The Lake District in winter is a breathtaking landscape straight out of a postcard, where the snow-dusted fells and mirrored lakes create a serene ambience. Known for its picturesque lakes and snow-capped peaks, the Lake District is perfect for winter hikes and scenic drives. There are awesome trails like Catbells and Helvellyn that show off the valleys covered in frost. And when you’re not exploring, cosy towns like Ambleside and Keswick offer you the chance to chill in tearooms and pubs with fires.

London

London’s spirit truly shines with its dazzling Christmas lights, markets, and ice rinks. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland offers a magical escape with fairground rides, mulled wine, and an enchanting ice kingdom. If you’re looking for a slightly more historic trip, then the grandeur of Buckingham Palace and the historic Tower of London creates a picturesque backdrop for exploration. Finally, a winter stroll along the Thames offers panoramic views of iconic landmarks illuminated against the night sky. The South Bank’s festive atmosphere and street performances add an extra sparkle to the city’s winter aura.

York

This historic city offers a captivating blend of medieval charm, festive markets, and stunning architecture. Explore the Shambles, visit York Minster, and enjoy the Christmas markets and ice sculptures during the winter months. The Shambles – a picturesque street – with its overhanging timber-framed buildings, feels straight out of a Harry Potter film. Among the charming shops and cafes, The Cheesecake Guy stands out, offering a delightful array of artisanal cheesecakes in flavours that tantalize the taste buds. Located just an hour and a half away from Manchester by train, York is an ideal destination for a winter getaway or a day trip.

Oxford

Oxford, draped in history and academic prestige, takes on a special allure during the winter season. The city’s centuries-old architecture seems to glisten with a timeless charm against the backdrop of winter. Beyond its academic renown, there’s a magical quality in wandering through Oxford’s cobbled streets and exploring the hallowed halls of its colleges. Embrace the city’s cultural offerings by attending concerts, theatrical performances, or art exhibitions at venues like the Sheldonian Theatre or the Ashmolean Museum. Winter often brings special events and seasonal performances, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the city’s cultural scene.

Chester

Known for its well-preserved Roman walls and medieval buildings, Chester is a charming city perfect for a winter break. Explore the unique Chester Rows of two-tiered shops, visit the stunning Chester Cathedral, and take a walk along the city walls. The city sits just about an hour’s drive from Manchester, making it an ideal winter weekend staycation destination for you and your friends this season.

It is easy to feel lonely as a student during winter with the darker months tending to be detrimental to people’s moods and daily routines. That’s why taking care of your mental health during this season is crucial, and planning a cosy winter staycation with friends could be just the right remedy to combat those winter blues.