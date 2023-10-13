Facing the winter blues: A seasonal survival guide

With the start of a new academic year comes the harsh realisation that the limited warm weather we’ve had this year is all but over. It’s already getting so chilly that several layers of clothing are required to face the outdoors, and my winter jacket has been put to good use. For many of us, the winter blues may feel imminent. This is a common phenomenon experienced by millions across the country, often characterised by feeling lethargic and lacking in energy.

For me, the darker months tend to be detrimental to my mood and daily routine. Grey skies and slimming daylight hours don’t do anything to help me want to get up and leave the house. I noticed this particularly last year: I had little motivation to attend lectures, and I struggled to shake off the gloominess of the constant bad weather. This was undoubtedly influenced by my accommodation, which had the appearance of a ‘prison cell cave’ with zero natural light.

This year, luckily, I have a south-facing room with big windows, which is already making me want to get up and out when I wake up. Though I’m far from a morning person, I’m forcing myself to get up earlier to make the most of the limited daylight hours we have left. However, with Manchester’s reputation for poor weather and the long autumn and winter to come, I’m trying to think ahead about how I’m going to adjust my lifestyle habits to make the most of this semester.

Firstly, it’s important to acknowledge that you’re not alone. Many people are feeling just as unenthusiastic about facing autumn and winter. Though many feel a bit blue at this time of year, if you are experiencing a sustained low mood that is impacting your daily life, then it’s important to seek support. However, if you’re just feeling a little glum about the prospect of the cold days to come, it could be a good idea to set out some resolutions for the coming semester. As a student, life is particularly tiring at any point in the year, but colder, darker days can certainly add to this. Despite the weather, Manchester remains an exciting city, rain or shine. While finding the energy to get out can be hard, there’s much to look forward to in the next few months!

Movement is one of the most important factors in mental and physical wellbeing. It’s beneficial in so many ways: exercise not only releases vital endorphins and serotonin but also serves as a distraction if you’re caught up in daily stress, as well as improving sleep. It’s something that I always put off when I’m in a negative headspace, but afterward, I can’t believe how good it makes me feel.

There are social exercise opportunities all across the city. You could try the South Manchester Parkrun which takes place every Saturday in Platt Fields Park, or download the free Couch to 5K app if you want to work at your own pace. Being part of a group always makes me more inclined to keep up with a hobby, and so I enjoy going out for a run with my flatmates. A swim at the Manchester Aquatics Centre is £3.20 for students, or you could take out a membership at the beautiful Edwardian Withington Baths. Raising your pulse is a good way to chase off a hangover and get some vigorous exercise essential for general health! All in all, fitness gives you a goal or something different to focus on and takes your mind off other stresses.

Caught up in the bustle of city life, there isn’t much time to maintain a connection to nature. Experiencing the beauty of the outdoors is beneficial for health, with experts recommending that we get around 10-40 minutes of sunlight a day, depending on skin tone. Although it might not supply your body with all the vitamin D it needs, a midday walk at this time of year is a great way to get started. If you’re hanging around on campus, then you could break up the day with a walk through Whitworth Park. Alternatively, my favourite park is the Fletcher Moss Botanical Gardens in Didsbury. The pretty rock and heather gardens are right next to a pub, and it has its own tea room for a hot drink.

If you have a free weekend, you could venture further out of the city. A journey to the little village of Edale in the heart of the Peak District takes just a 40-minute train ride, at around £6 each way. From there, you can experience some of the most incredible natural beauty in the region and get away from the unrelenting busyness of term time. The time to see the autumn leaves in their full glory is in the period from the middle of October to November, so planning a trip in these few weeks is the perfect way to appreciate the most colourful season of the year.

Another aspect to consider in beating the winter blues is the impact of a nutritious diet. What we eat is also intrinsically linked to mood, and making some minor seasonal adjustments could be beneficial. It’s totally normal to crave carbohydrates in the colder months, but this can be balanced with other important foods. You’ll likely be lacking vitamin D from sunlight, so prioritising vitamin-rich products such as fortified cereals, oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, and dairy will support your body in this way. It’s also true that the cold tends to increase tiredness, so getting enough energy through food is essential. In particular, omega-3 fatty acids are hugely important for the functioning of the brain and body, so perhaps adjust your shopping list to incorporate more sources into your meals. Even consuming a little less alcohol or caffeine could make a difference if you’re feeling low or anxious. At the same time, it’s important to indulge yourself – maybe picking up something from Lidl bakery on the way home is what you need. In the evenings, taking a little more time to cook yourself something filling and nourishing is an act of essential self-care.

It’s easy to feel lonely as a student at any time of the year. Even if you’re surrounded by wonderful friends, it’s natural to withdraw when you’re feeling down. When it’s been raining every day for weeks, as per usual in Manchester, your bed looks more tempting than ever. However, if you catch yourself retreating to your room too often, you can take action to encourage yourself to get out and about. Instead of heading straight home after class, think about trying something new. UoM has over 400 societies, and the SU runs regular events from ‘Paint & Sip’ in the evenings to quizzes in 532 bar.

Of course, being in one of the UK’s liveliest cities, there is no shortage of day trips or nights out with friends this autumn and winter season in Manchester. Visit the city’s own Oktoberfest to celebrate the start of autumn, go pumpkin picking at The Dunham Pumpkin Patch, get a Sunday roast at Haus or Kro Bar, or warm up with a luxury hot chocolate from Knoops in the city centre. The festive season isn’t so far away, with the Christmas markets opening on November 10th. It doesn’t have to be a big outing, but you can always do something to celebrate the changing of the seasons. Easing back into the work-life balance here after a long summer is an adjustment, but deadlines and stress shouldn’t skew your priorities.

If you are feeling stuck in your own head, practices such as mindfulness and meditation are proven to lower stress levels and can rewire negative thought patterns in the brain. By taking just a little time out of your day to slow down and sit with your feelings, it’s easier to notice what’s going on in and around you. It’s all too easy to brush aside stress until it piles up, but regularly engaging in mindful activity allows the brain to catch a break. Headspace is widely acclaimed for its wealth of specific programmes targeted towards individual needs, but a good free option is the Healthy Minds Program which guides you through sessions tailored to help you take care of your mind. Recent studies have suggested that we all need more sleep in winter, so engaging in meditation before you go to bed can help you attain a deeper state of relaxation essential to good rest.

Autumn and winter do not have to be a waiting period for summer; both seasons offer their own unique joys and different experiences. It’s certainly not worth fighting them, and embracing these months for their perks is the only way to really enjoy this half of the year. A positive mindset can help ease the transition; you could make a new autumnal playlist to soundtrack the season, watch a spooky film, or find a fun new addition to your wardrobe.

We could learn a lot from looking at Scandinavia. With their particularly long, dark winters, from Denmark came ‘Hygge’ and from Norway, ‘Koselig’. Both are a testament to how we can learn to love this time of the year. They centre around a spirit of conviviality shared with friends and family and the creation of a warm and welcoming home environment where quality time can be shared. Indeed, making your home space in Manchester a place of comfort and a positive atmosphere is important for your wellbeing. Your room needs to be a place not only where you are happy to spend time, but somewhere where you’ll be able to get a comfortable night’s sleep. Decorating with some blankets, posters, plants, and fairy lights is a simple way to ensure you have a pleasant space to unwind when it’s dark outside.

Overall, it’s important to remember that change is not a bad thing and that it’s what makes life varied and exciting. You don’t need to hibernate when there’s a whole season of experiences unfolding outside your window. A balance of good food, sleep, and exercise habits suited to the season is the key to a fulfilling and healthy lifestyle this coming semester. Find what makes autumn and winter fun for you, and try to enjoy the chilly weather and beautiful scenery. A mild case of the winter blues shouldn’t stop you from making the most of student life – keep warm, keep active, and look after yourself!

If you are struggling with your mental health this winter, you’re not alone. You can find specific advice for SAD on the NHS website, or head to the charity Mind for further information and support. It’s important to keep talking. You can find the Student Advice Service in the Students’ Union or get in touch with the Student Counselling Service at +44 (0)161 275 2864 or email: [email protected].