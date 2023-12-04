Freight Island: The Twilight Trail

Words by Roshni Jesrani

They say home is where Christmas is, but as of November 17th, it seems as though Christmas may have arrived early with the launch of the spectacular “twilight trail” at Freight Island. This festive season, Manchester’s ever-expanding cultural landscape finds itself illuminated by the holiday Christmas spirit in the form of Freight Islands’ dazzling new light show.

From November 17th through until December 31st, the Twilight Trail will run alongside last year’s festive hit “Winter Island,” with the goal of creating a unique, immersive holiday experience for the whole family to enjoy.

The trail, lasting for around 30 minutes, is a spectacular light display ranging from striking lantern installations to mesmerizing projections, a captivating soundscape that paints the night sky with festive hues. Located in the heart of Mayfield Park, Freight Island’s twilight trail invites all to experience the magical stroll along the illuminated path. You’ll encounter cosy fire pits for roasting your marshmallows, adding a delightful touch of homely warmth to your experience. As you meander through the park, engage in conversation and enjoy some tasty Christmas treats, allow yourself to be immersed in the multisensory experience of colours, sounds and a little bit of festive magic… but the magic doesn’t end here.

As the trail draws to a close, prepare to indulge your appetite in the promise of Winter Islands’ wonderful festive delights offered by some of Manchester’s finest food vendors. Believe me, you’re going to want to try all of these. Craving Greek food? Start with mega Gyros, serving up some fantastic Greek-style street food. If you like the flavours of the Mediterranean, this place is bursting with them. And believe me when I say they have got their hummus down to perfection, and their loaded chicken fries are to die for. Not only are they served perfectly crispy, but there is no sign of sogginess even after all those toppings. Delicious!

If Greek food isn’t for you, then go and try Payal. This Indian-style buffet offers aromatic spices and authentic Indian flavours and brings a much-welcomed warmth to Winter Island. Indulge in an array of curries, biryanis, and delectable sides that showcase the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Looking for something more? Well, then surely the next step has to be a smashed burger served up by Burgerism, or how about a delicious 12-inch pizza from Voodoo Ray’s? No matter what you choose to eat, Winter Island drinks lounge is there to help you wash down the festive flavours, offering a vast selection of classic cocktails or unique seasonal creations. It’s the perfect place to unwind and an even better way to close off the evening. After all, what is Christmas if we can’t end our night getting a little merry?