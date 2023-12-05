Festive faux pas or fetch festive fashion? Iconic pop culture holiday outfits

Slay bells ring as we unpack some of the most iconic pop culture fashion of the festive period. We are so used to seeing ugly Christmas jumpers, gaudy greens and reds, and head-to-toe sparkles that it is easy to forget that sometimes festive glam can be the most glitz and glam of the year. Here we look at a few of the merriest and most memorable moments of recent times!

Mean Girls Jingle Bell Rock

Firstly, we will take a look at the iconic winter talent show scene from the classic 2000s movie Mean Girls. The performance sees Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) don festive-themed strappy vests and latex mini (almost belt) skirts – a combination the Y2K girlies would swoon over. Made up of accessories that all the girlies are likely to have in their closet this winter including tiny black belts, and black knee-high boots, this is an outfit we’re sure your grandma would love to see at Christmas dinner! This one is definitely “so fetch” festive fashion.

WHAM! in ‘Last Christmas’

The music video for the classic festive jam ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! is a gold mine for 1980s fashion. We see a range of great and timeless winter outfits, as the group go on a ski holiday, including long, stylish trench coats, oversized blazers, and an eclectic bunch of scarves – so many scarves! George Michael sports his famous voluminous hair and slouchy blazer with shoulder pads and looks perfect against the backdrop of a very classy Christmas music video. This one is definitely a festive treat.

Katy Perry’s Christmas Tree look

Katy Perry’s DIY festive look is definitely a tree that we do not want to find our presents under this Christmas. The lack of colour-coordinated baubles and bright pink tinsel is a questionable choice and although it is arguably a classic, whacky Perry look, she looks more ready for the school pantomime than the Jingle Bell Ball. This is certainly a fashion faux pas!

Amanda Woods in The Holiday

This classic festive rom-com is an absolute look book for impeccable winter fashion. The Holiday is abundant with stylish looks, often donned by Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz). She has an elegant wardrobe that is stripped back as we see a neutral palette of whites, blacks, and creams.

However, it is not the colour of her clothing that makes it so incredible but the expensive materials they are so clearly made from with heavy cashmeres and wools – materials which are the epitome of style and snugness. A particularly classy look comes at the start of the movie when Amanda arrives in England surprisingly appropriately dressed for the English winter as she dons a long trench coat with a thick turtle neck and extravagant sunglasses- the epitome of hot girl winter.

Holiday Armadillo

This was an outfit I had to include as it is one of the things I associate most with the festive period. It sees Ross Geller of Friends wearing the costume of the imagined figure of the holiday armadillo when all the stores had sold out of Father Christmas costumes. This is an arguably less creepy outfit than that of an old man in a red suit with a big white beard and for that reason, we vote it as a festive slay!

Mariah Carey in ‘All I Want for Christmas’

We round off with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. Her iconic look from the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ music video is timeless. She wears an off-the-shoulder Santa Clasue-esque dress and red gloves that make her radiate against the sharp snowy background and sleigh (quite literally!).