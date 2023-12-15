University launches new BA degree in Creative and Cultural Industries

The BA Creative and Cultural Industries programme is the latest degree the University of Manchester will offer to students.

Over the course of three years, the degree will explore a wide variety of industries – including fashion, gaming, TV, music, film, publishing, performing arts, and visual arts – and how the creative and cultural sectors operate, nationally and internationally.

The course aims to act as a springboard for those who wish to pursue a career in the creative and cultural sectors, with students primarily gaining skills in management and leadership.

Students will also be able to pursue a placement year, with the University listing MediaCity UK, HOME, and the Whitworth Art Gallery as some of the possible institutions students can apply for.

The course will combine “theory and practice” by collaborating with various areas of study and research within the School of Arts, Languages, and Cultures, which falls under the Faculty of Humanities.

The programme is open to applicants and will be available to study in September 2024, following official approval.

It was crafted in response to a growing demand for employment within the creative sectors, with Manchester being one of the key cultural hotspots of Britain.

This will be the 474th course the University offers.

Professor David O’Brien and Dr Leandro Valiati will lead the course.

In a press release, Professor O’Brien states that “The unique selling point of this exciting new programme is how it addresses the central issues facing all of the creative industries,” which students are able to explore themselves through “real world work experiences and creative projects.”

Dr Valiati views the creative and cultural industries as “essential to global development,” with students learning about “policy, new technologies, new markets, and innovation.”

Dr Valiati is “looking forward to welcoming our first cohort next year.”

The new course comes after the announcement of the Government’s ‘Create Growth‘ programme, which outlined funding for the cultural sector.