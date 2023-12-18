Skip to main content
rosinaread
18th December 2023

Nancy Rothwell given Outstanding Achievement Award by the Times Higher Education

Times Higher Education has awarded Nancy Rothwell for successes at “every rung of the ladder”
Dame Nancy Rothwell, Photo: EuroScience Open Forum

President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell has been honoured by the Times Higher Education (THE) with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The award, given to only one person each year, recognises the “outstanding contributions to the wider sector.”

It is dubbed by THE as the “Oscars of higher education.”

When presenting the award, THE said: “Few people in higher education have been as successful at every rung of the ladder as Dame Nancy.”

They continued, “In doing all this she has shone out as a beacon for women in higher education and beyond.”

Nancy Rothwell is set to end her 14-year term as president of the University in 2024. She has been associated with the University since 1987.

Alongside her role within the University, Rothwell was the founding President of what is now the Royal Society of Biology and first woman to chair the Russell Group (from 2020-2023).

Other awards given on December 7, in an event held at ACC Liverpool, include University of the Year (for Anglia Ruskin University), Business School of the Year (for Huddersfield Business School, University of Huddersfield), and Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership (University of Reading).

Nancy Rothwell, commenting after the award, said “I am very proud to lead the University of Manchester and the incredible community of staff, students, and partners who contribute to its success, especially as we enter the University’s 200th year in 2024.”

“I care deeply about the higher education sector in this country and I will continue to advocate for it and the role it plays in transforming lives and society for the better.”

