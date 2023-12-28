New Year’s skincare resolutions

As we nearly ring in 2024, it’s the perfect time for some New Year’s tips to ace that flawless skin. Is TikTok blasting non-stop videos pushing pricey skincare products, leaving you drowning in options? No worries, we’ve got your back with some straightforward tips to boost your skincare routine in 2024 and dial up that radiant glow. Apply these tips from January, and we guarantee by summer, you’ll be rocking that radiant, sun-kissed glow effortlessly.

Before we get into all of the tips, we’ll start by saying less is more when it comes to skincare. Using too many products, especially multiple anti-ageing products, can irritate your skin. Stick to the basics – a gentle cleanser, serum, and moisturiser. Get into a routine that works for your skin morning and night and stick with it.

Cleanse consistently

Making cleansing a non-negotiable in your skincare routine is key. From next year, stick to a consistent cleansing routine. Cleanse every morning before you moisturise and apply makeup and every evening before going to sleep. You don’t want to apply moisturiser or makeup on top of dirty skin. A brand we recommend for cleansers is CeraVe, which offers cleansers for normal, dry, and oily skin types.

And if you’re struggling to figure out what skin type you are, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Boots is offering the No.7 personalised skin analysis. Simply upload a photo and get your personalised skin analysis and the best product recommendations for your skin with No7’s skin experts in minutes.

Change what time you do your skincare routine

We’ve all had one of those days where you’ve been slogging away at the library or come home late after a night out, so you take your makeup off and crawl straight into bed. Whilst this is certainly better than not taking your makeup off at all, it’s still not the best for your nighttime skincare routine. Ideally, wash away the grime and pollution from the day as soon as you get home if you don’t plan on leaving again. Some experts even maintain that you should wait up to 20 minutes in between applying certain products so this resolution is one for all of you who have multi-step skincare routines.

Vitamin C is the way to go

Vitamin C helps give you that amazing glow and protects you from all sorts of skin issues like sunburns, wrinkles, and more. Here’s a simple routine – after cleansing your face in the morning, add a few drops of Vitamin C serum. Then, seal it in with a nice hydrating moisturiser. Your skin will be thanking you. Some affordable serums we recommend include Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%, from The Ordinary, costing only £12.70, and the Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid, from Holland and Barret, costing £12.

Moisturise each morning and night

Facial moisturisers help safeguard the skin barrier against irritation while also helping to prevent the development of dry skin. Take the time to understand your skin type and discover the moisturiser that suits you best. Finding the perfect match will enable you to notice the differences and fully embrace the advantages of daily facial moisturisation. Some of our recommendations include the Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser, from The Body Shop, which costs £22 and Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, from The Ordinary, from £5.00 Moisturise your neck, not just your face This is one that I definitely want to take up in the new year. Despite having strict morning and nighttime skincare routines, I still forget to moisturise my neck daily. Whilst this wasn’t a big deal during secondary school, I feel like it’s something I should take up going into adulthood. For general moisturisers look at brands like CeraVe and Aveeno, or take it a step further with neck creams specifically designed to moisturise and firm your skin. If it’s good enough for Alexa Chung then it’s good enough for us.

Mask at least once a week

Masking is your skin’s secret weapon for a serious skincare transformation. Amp up your routine by masking one to three times a week right after cleansing and get ready to witness some serious skin magic unfold. We suggest adding a quality face mask to your Sunday evening routine for some well-deserved relaxation. It’s the perfect way to unwind. One of our personal favourites is the Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection Night Mask, from The Body Shop, which costs £12.

Clean your makeup brushes

Pretty much everyone falls victim to a crusty makeup brush or beauty blender in the bottom of their toiletry bag but 2024 will be our year. Repeat after me: I will clean my makeup brushes and sponges regularly. Even though buying a new brush instead of cleaning your existing ones can be oh-so tempting, it’s not sustainable for the environment or your bank account. The recommended advice from skincare experts is to clean your brushes and sponges weekly, so set a reminder on your phone for a Sunday evening and start each week with clean makeup utensils.

Stop taking TikTok skincare advice as gospel

Today there are thousands of beauty influencers all over the internet each with different skin types, skin conditions, and advice. Whilst they can be great for teaching you how to get perfect winged eyeliner every time, or recreating Anne Hathaway’s latest red-carpet look, it’s important to remember that the vast majority of these influencers aren’t dermatologists.

Influencers earn their revenue from buying products and convincing their followers to do the same, but often these products only work for people with naturally clear skin. For real skincare advice consult beauty magazines and websites that include advice from licensed dermatologists. Remember, if a trending product seems too good to be true, it probably is!

Use SPF every day

If you’re going to take up any New Year’s resolutions in 2024, please let it be this one! Everyone from John Hopkins Medicine to British Vogue recognises the importance of wearing SPF every day. It may seem redundant living in Manchester, but your skin will thank you for it in the future. There are hundreds of sun cream recommendations for every type of concern so don’t make any excuses. Ask Santa for a broad-spectrum SPF sun cream this year – it will be the best present you ever receive.

Whether you’re a skincare goddess or a complete newbie, these resolutions are suitable for everyone to elevate their beauty regime. There’s such an overwhelming amount of skincare advice today so when choosing a resolution, choose something that you think will benefit you the most and that you’ll be able to stick to. Here’s to 2024 – the year of good skincare habits!